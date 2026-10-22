The Netherlands has been named the world's best pension system for the fourth consecutive year, ahead of Denmark and Iceland. The latest international ranking puts the Dutch retirement system at the top as the country continues to overhaul its pension rules.

Netherlands tops global pension ranking again

The Netherlands scored 85,8 out of 100 in the 2026 Marsh CFA Institute Global Pension Index, which assessed 55 retirement income systems covering around 66 percent of the world's population. Denmark came second with 84,1 points, followed by Iceland with 84,0.

Singapore (82,0), Israel (81,9) and Australia (80,6) completed the six countries awarded an A grade, the highest classification. Australia entered the top category this year.

The study measured pension systems in three areas: adequacy, or how well pensions support people in retirement; sustainability, or their ability to keep paying benefits; and integrity, including governance and protections for members.