Coalition crisis averted as D66, VVD & CDA strike last-minute deal
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D66, VVD and CDA have agreed to continue governing together after four days of crisis talks. Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s cabinet will remain a minority government, leaving it reliant on opposition support to pass its budgets.
Dutch coalition seeks help securing support for its budgets
The decision was announced at around 10pm on Monday, November 16, after talks at the Catshuis in The Hague. The Government Information Service (RVD) said the talks had restored trust between the three parties. The parties also agreed to continue without adding a fourth coalition partner, despite an earlier suggestion from VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz that the minority government needed to be expanded.
The coalition has asked Sybrand Buma, vice-president of the Council of State, to advise on how to secure support from opposition parties for its budgets, according to NOS. Buma is expected to have a month to advise the coalition.
An extraordinary cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday morning, November 17, followed by a press conference. Jetten said the coalition wants to make more structured agreements with parliament on budgets, taxation and financial decision-making, aiming to avoid further disputes between the governing parties.
Jetten acknowledged that the coalition had underestimated the difficulty of securing parliamentary majorities for financial decisions. He said he would focus on improving relations with both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Dutch tax vote triggered the coalition crisis
The dispute began when D66 and CDA reached a deal with opposition parties PRO and Volt to amend the 2027 tax plan. The changes would limit a planned income tax increase and raise more revenue from taxes on wealth. The VVD argued that the deal went against the coalition agreement.
The Dutch House of Representatives passed the amended tax plan by 76 votes to 74 on November 12, with the VVD voting against it. The bill still needs Senate approval.
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