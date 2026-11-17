D66, VVD and CDA have agreed to continue governing together after four days of crisis talks. Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s cabinet will remain a minority government, leaving it reliant on opposition support to pass its budgets.

Dutch coalition seeks help securing support for its budgets

The decision was announced at around 10pm on Monday, November 16, after talks at the Catshuis in The Hague. The Government Information Service (RVD) said the talks had restored trust between the three parties. The parties also agreed to continue without adding a fourth coalition partner, despite an earlier suggestion from VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz that the minority government needed to be expanded.

The coalition has asked Sybrand Buma, vice-president of the Council of State, to advise on how to secure support from opposition parties for its budgets, according to NOS. Buma is expected to have a month to advise the coalition.

An extraordinary cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday morning, November 17, followed by a press conference. Jetten said the coalition wants to make more structured agreements with parliament on budgets, taxation and financial decision-making, aiming to avoid further disputes between the governing parties.