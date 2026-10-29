Cycling fines in the Netherlands set to rise in 2027

Several cycling fines in the Netherlands are set to rise in 2027. Under proposed changes, riding with a mobile phone in hand risks a fine of 180 euros, while penalties for going through a red light or cycling in the dark without proper lights will also see increases.

Cycling fines set to increase in 2027

The proposed fee updates, according to ANWB, are slated to take effect on January 1, 2027, though final figures are still pending. Most routine cycling violations face a 5 to 10-euro increase compared to 2026 rates.

Cycling offence 2026 fine Proposed 2027 fine Holding a phone while cycling €170 €180 Cycling through a red light €120 €130 Failing to give way to traffic from the right when required €120 €130 Cycling without the required lighting €75 €80 Not using a compulsory cycle path €75 €80

An extra 9 euro administrative charge is levied on top of these fines. Certain fines remain unchanged, such as the 50-euro charge for failing to signal when turning.

Can you use your phone while cycling?

The ban covers holding a phone while cycling, even if you are checking directions rather than texting. According to the Dutch government, the same rule applies to other mobile electronic devices, such as tablets and music players.