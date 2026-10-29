Cycling fines in the Netherlands set to rise in 2027
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Several cycling fines in the Netherlands are set to rise in 2027. Under proposed changes, riding with a mobile phone in hand risks a fine of 180 euros, while penalties for going through a red light or cycling in the dark without proper lights will also see increases.
Cycling fines set to increase in 2027
The proposed fee updates, according to ANWB, are slated to take effect on January 1, 2027, though final figures are still pending. Most routine cycling violations face a 5 to 10-euro increase compared to 2026 rates.
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Cycling offence
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2026 fine
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Proposed 2027 fine
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Holding a phone while cycling
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€170
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€180
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Cycling through a red light
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€120
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€130
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Failing to give way to traffic from the right when required
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€120
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€130
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Cycling without the required lighting
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€75
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€80
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Not using a compulsory cycle path
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€75
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€80
An extra 9 euro administrative charge is levied on top of these fines. Certain fines remain unchanged, such as the 50-euro charge for failing to signal when turning.
Can you use your phone while cycling?
The ban covers holding a phone while cycling, even if you are checking directions rather than texting. According to the Dutch government, the same rule applies to other mobile electronic devices, such as tablets and music players.
You may use a phone mounted in a holder, including for navigation. Hands-free calls and listening to music are also permitted, although the government advises keeping the volume low or using one earbud so you can hear surrounding traffic.
You may hold and use your phone when stationary, such as while waiting at a red light. Once you start cycling again, holding it is prohibited.
Bike lights and other rules to remember
Bicycle lights are compulsory after dark and when visibility is poor. The Dutch government specifies a white or yellow light at the front and a red light at the rear. Neither may flash or dazzle other road users.
Detachable lights are allowed, including on clothing or a bag. They must remain clearly visible and shine forwards or backwards. Lights worn on your body must be attached to your chest or back, rather than your head, arms or legs. Your bicycle must also have the required reflectors.
Other everyday rules include signalling before turning, using compulsory cycle paths and obeying traffic lights. Cyclists must also give way to traffic approaching from the right at junctions where signs or road markings do not indicate otherwise.
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Editor at IamExpat Media