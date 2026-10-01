New Dutch box 3 tax plan affecting expats labelled "accounting fraud"

Finance Minister Eelco Heinen (VVD) faces intense pressure in parliament after government disclosures revealed a 7,7 billion euro shortfall in the cabinet's proposed box 3 tax overhaul . The deficit has drawn fierce criticism from economists and opposition MPs, who warn that ministers are using short-term accounting tricks to hide a massive hole in the Dutch budget, with experts labelling the plans "accounting fraud".

Temporary dividend tax break or "accounting fraud"?

The cabinet's plan to overhaul box 3 by shifting from taxing unrealised asset growth to taxing realised capital gains creates a major revenue deficit. Under the revised model, investors pay tax only when selling assets for a profit rather than on annual growth, a change expected to cost the Dutch treasury up to 16 billion euros through 2035.

To temporarily offset these losses, the government proposed lowering the box 2 tax rate for four years. Ministers argue this will encourage business owners to pay out dividends earlier, generating an immediate bump in tax revenue. However, financial documents released to parliament by the Ministry of Finance reveal that this short-term boost leaves an uncovered 7,7 billion euro shortfall in the broader budget, according to BNR.

Bas Jacobs, professor of public economics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, criticised the plan to present a temporary tax reduction as cover for a permanent gap. "This is not coverage, but accounting fraud," Jacobs told BNR, adding that the mechanism simply pushes the financial liability onto future governments.