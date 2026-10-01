New Dutch box 3 tax plan affecting expats labelled "accounting fraud"
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Finance Minister Eelco Heinen (VVD) faces intense pressure in parliament after government disclosures revealed a 7,7 billion euro shortfall in the cabinet's proposed box 3 tax overhaul . The deficit has drawn fierce criticism from economists and opposition MPs, who warn that ministers are using short-term accounting tricks to hide a massive hole in the Dutch budget, with experts labelling the plans "accounting fraud".
Temporary dividend tax break or "accounting fraud"?
The cabinet's plan to overhaul box 3 by shifting from taxing unrealised asset growth to taxing realised capital gains creates a major revenue deficit. Under the revised model, investors pay tax only when selling assets for a profit rather than on annual growth, a change expected to cost the Dutch treasury up to 16 billion euros through 2035.
To temporarily offset these losses, the government proposed lowering the box 2 tax rate for four years. Ministers argue this will encourage business owners to pay out dividends earlier, generating an immediate bump in tax revenue. However, financial documents released to parliament by the Ministry of Finance reveal that this short-term boost leaves an uncovered 7,7 billion euro shortfall in the broader budget, according to BNR.
Bas Jacobs, professor of public economics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, criticised the plan to present a temporary tax reduction as cover for a permanent gap. "This is not coverage, but accounting fraud," Jacobs told BNR, adding that the mechanism simply pushes the financial liability onto future governments.
What the proposed box 3 changes mean for expats
Beyond the multi-billion euro deficit, opposition MPs warn the compromise hits lower- and middle-income earners hardest.
MP Luc Stultiens (PRO) described the ministry's financial backing as a "bomb under the box 3 coverage" during parliamentary debates, pointing out that shrinking tax allowances will drag approximately 850.000 small savers into paying tax for the first time.
Because the minority cabinet must still win majority support in both houses of parliament before the end of the year, these measures remain proposals rather than enacted law. If passed, the proposed roadmap will unfold as follows:
The proposed timeline
- 2026: Current rules remain unchanged and the tax-free asset allowance stays at 59.357 euros per person, or double for tax partners.
- 2027: The tax-free threshold almost halves to 30.846 euros per person, lowering the entry point for taxation.
- 2028: The capital allowance is replaced by a 1.000 euro annual tax-free earnings threshold, with actual gains above that taxed at 36 percent upon sale.
Impact by asset class
- Cash savers: Hit hardest by the reform. Because interest accrues annually, returns on savings over the threshold will trigger yearly tax bills.
- Stock & bond investors: Gain long-term flexibility. From 2028, unrealised portfolio growth is no longer taxed annually; tax is triggered only upon selling assets for a profit.
- Business owners (bv): Receive temporary dividend tax relief from 2027 to encourage early payouts, but face stricter caps on borrowing from their own companies.
Cabinet instability threatens budget approval
The box 3 debate adds to wider financial strain within the coalition government. Scrapped cuts to disability benefits and unemployment support have created a 6 billion euro structural deficit in the broader budget, forcing ministers to seek savings elsewhere.
Tensions are already visible over potential compensatory measures. While economic models suggest education budgets could face up to 1,2 billion euros in reductions, Minister of Education Rianne Letschert (D66) has publicly stated those cuts will not happen.
Jacobs says that the VVD party appears willing to shift liabilities to achieve a realised capital gains tax, suggesting it considers "political opportunism more important than solid public finances". Pointing to the unbacked spending and cabinet disputes, he warned that "the whole budget is completely derailing at the moment".
"You see that there is no unity of cabinet policy and that they do not agree internally at all," Jacobs said. "I find it unbearable to watch; it is totally chaotic".
Because the minority cabinet lacks a majority in both the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) and the Senate (Eerste Kamer), the tax overhaul faces a difficult path before parliament votes on the budget at the end of the year.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media