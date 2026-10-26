Cluster Revenue Coördinator - Hospitality
About this role
Do you know how to turn numbers into revenue opportunities?
As a Cluster Revenue Coördinator, you will use your analytical skills and commercial mindset to optimize pricing strategies, maximize occupancy, and drive revenue across 3 to 4 hotels. From analyzing market trends and competitor rates to identifying opportunities in demand and forecasting, you’ll play a key role in achieving commercial success. Ready to put your skills to the test in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same? Apply now!
- Prepare weekly and monthly rolling forecasts, annual budgets, and hotel business plans using various revenue management system;
- Monitor market trends, competitor pricing, local events, booking pace, and demand to develop and implement effective pricing and revenue strategies;
- Manage room rates, availability, and inventory across all distribution channels, ensuring accurate information and optimal room sales;
- Analyze revenue performance, booking trends, and financial reports, providing actionable insights and recommendations to hotel management and the commercial team;
- Lead weekly revenue meetings, collaborate with Sales and Marketing, manage group demand, and support the Revenue team through training, reporting, and strategic planning.
Requirements
- You have a degree in Hotel Management or additional training in Revenue Management (a plus);
- You bring at least 2 years of experience in hotel revenue management;
- You communicate confidently in English, both verbally and in writing. Dutch and other languages are a plus;
- You are proactive, analytical, and commercially minded, with the confidence to make decisions and the ability to work independently;
- You have a good understanding of the hotel market and experience with commercial systems such as PMS, RMS, channel managers, and data tools.
Salary
For the position of Cluster Revenue Coördinator, a gross monthly salary between €3,000 and €3,500 is offered, depending on experience. In addition, you will enjoy attractive secondary employment benefits, which I’d be happy to tell you more about during a personal phone call!
What are the next steps? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are being considered for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this conversation, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the rest of the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.