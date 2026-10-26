Cluster Revenue Coördinator - Hospitality

3500 - 4000

For the position of Cluster Revenue Coördinator, a gross monthly salary between €3,000 and €3,500 is offered, depending on experience. In addition, you will enjoy attractive secondary employment benefits, which I’d be happy to tell you more about during a personal phone call!

What are the next steps? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are being considered for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this conversation, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the rest of the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.