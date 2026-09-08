Sous Chef - Luxury Hotel

Are you an ambitious sous-chef with a passion for flavorful and authentic gastronomy?

Working in an à la carte restaurant situated on a historic estate in the rolling hills of South Limburg, you will work with high-quality regional products and seasonal menus. This is no standard hotel kitchen; instead, you will create refined dishes in a setting where craftsmanship and hospitality take center stage. Together with the head chef and a passionate team, you will elevate every dish to the highest level. You will have plenty of scope for your own ideas, creativity, and professional development.

From team supervision to mise-en-place, you act as the chef’s right hand and an inspiring force within the team. Here, you do more than just cook by helping create a great culinary experience in a unique location. Ready to make an impact with your taste, energy, and leadership? Then this is your next step!

What will you do?