Sous Chef - Luxury Hotel
About this role
Are you an ambitious sous-chef with a passion for flavorful and authentic gastronomy?
Working in an à la carte restaurant situated on a historic estate in the rolling hills of South Limburg, you will work with high-quality regional products and seasonal menus. This is no standard hotel kitchen; instead, you will create refined dishes in a setting where craftsmanship and hospitality take center stage. Together with the head chef and a passionate team, you will elevate every dish to the highest level. You will have plenty of scope for your own ideas, creativity, and professional development.
From team supervision to mise-en-place, you act as the chef’s right hand and an inspiring force within the team. Here, you do more than just cook by helping create a great culinary experience in a unique location. Ready to make an impact with your taste, energy, and leadership? Then this is your next step!
What will you do?
- Support the Head Chef in the day-to-day management of the kitchen and kitchen team;
- Prepare and present high-quality à la carte dishes, with a strong focus on flavour and presentation;
- Contribute proactively to menu development, seasonal specials, and product innovation;
- Monitor and maintain quality, hygiene (HACCP), and efficiency across all kitchen operations;
- Train and mentor colleagues while fostering a positive, professional working environment.
Requirements
As Sous Chef for this beautiful estate, you meet the following requirements:
- At least 3 years of experience in a similar role within the hospitality or hotel industry;
- Proven expertise in à la carte cooking, preferably using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients;
- Strong leadership skills, with the ability to motivate, supervise, and coach a kitchen team;
- A keen eye for detail and quality, both in flavour and presentation;
- Solid knowledge of HACCP standards and experience in maintaining hygiene and food safety regulations;
- Flexible, resilient under pressure, and driven by a continuous improvement mindset.
Salary
For the role of Sous Chef, a gross monthly salary of approximately €3500 gross is offered, depending on your knowledge and experience. In addition, you can expect an attractive package of secondary employment benefits, which I would be happy to discuss with you during a personal conversation.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.