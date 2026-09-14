Housekeeping Manager - Hotel

Do you have experience in housekeeping and the leadership skills to take a team to the next level?

We are looking for an experienced Housekeeping Manager. In this role, you will inspire and lead the housekeeping team, ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and efficiency, and create an exceptional guest experience. As a Housekeeping Manager, you will oversee daily operations, maintain outstanding quality standards, and motivate your team to deliver excellence every day. Your eye for detail, strong organizational skills, and passion for hospitality will make all the difference.

Can you see yourself in this role? Apply today and discover this exciting career opportunity!

You will lead the housekeeping team daily and ensure that rooms and public areas always meet the highest quality standards;

You will monitor cleaning quality and guest satisfaction and identify opportunities for further process optimization;

You will guide, coach and develop employees, conduct performance reviews and support with personnel matters;

You will be the point of contact for hotel management and coordinate daily activities and improvements;

You will create schedules, keep track of operational planning and administration, and ensure compliance with safety, hygiene, and quality guidelines.

What will you do?