Housekeeping Manager - Hotel
About this role
Do you have experience in housekeeping and the leadership skills to take a team to the next level?
We are looking for an experienced Housekeeping Manager. In this role, you will inspire and lead the housekeeping team, ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and efficiency, and create an exceptional guest experience. As a Housekeeping Manager, you will oversee daily operations, maintain outstanding quality standards, and motivate your team to deliver excellence every day. Your eye for detail, strong organizational skills, and passion for hospitality will make all the difference.
Can you see yourself in this role? Apply today and discover this exciting career opportunity!What will you do?
- You will lead the housekeeping team daily and ensure that rooms and public areas always meet the highest quality standards;
- You will monitor cleaning quality and guest satisfaction and identify opportunities for further process optimization;
- You will guide, coach and develop employees, conduct performance reviews and support with personnel matters;
- You will be the point of contact for hotel management and coordinate daily activities and improvements;
- You will create schedules, keep track of operational planning and administration, and ensure compliance with safety, hygiene, and quality guidelines.
Requirements
- You have a higher professional education (HBO) work and thinking level and have at least 2 years of experience in a leadership role within the hotel industry or facility services;
- As a coaching leader, you know how to motivate and develop employees and build a strong team;
- You have a keen eye for quality, service, and guest experience and like to set the bar high;
- You are strong in organization, maintain an overview, and can effortlessly switch between different tasks;
- You take initiative, think in solutions, and constantly see opportunities to improve processes and results.
Salary
For the position of Housekeeping Manager, there is a salary indication of €2,800 to €3,200 gross per month based on a full-time employment, depending on your knowledge and experience. I would be happy to explain the full terms and conditions by phone.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as completely as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.