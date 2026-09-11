Restaurant Manager - Hospitality & Guest Experience
About this role
Want to work in a place where history, hospitality, and exceptional dining come together?
In the heart of Utrecht, we're looking for a Restaurant Manager who enjoys leading an enthusiastic team and creating memorable guest experiences.
You'll be working at a unique and characterful venue where quality, service, and atmosphere are at the heart of everything we do. Together with your team, you'll ensure every guest feels welcome from the moment they arrive. You'll be present on the floor, lead by example, inspire your colleagues, and take pride in delivering outstanding service every day.
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If you're a natural leader with a genuine passion for hospitality, this is your opportunity to make a real impact at one of Utrecht's most distinctive hospitality venues.
Located in the heart of Utrecht, this venue is all about atmosphere, hospitality, and quality, supported by a close-knit and energetic team. As Restaurant Manager, you are the driving force behind ensuring that both the daily operation and the guest experience remain at the highest level.
What you will do:
- Lead the restaurant team on a daily basis and create a positive, energetic atmosphere on the floor;
- Be responsible for planning, scheduling, administrative tasks, and ensuring the right staffing levels;
- Monitor financial performance and actively manage revenue, costs, margins, and supplier relationships;
- Coach, motivate, and develop team members to help them grow within their roles;
- Oversee operational processes, identify opportunities for improvement, and contribute to continuously enhancing the guest experience.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, you meet the following criteria:
- You have proven experience in a leadership role within the hospitality or restaurant industry;
- You are skilled at leading, motivating, and developing teams;
- You have excellent communication skills and know how to naturally inspire and engage others;
- You have strong financial awareness and are experienced in managing revenue, costs, and margins;
- You are hands-on, visible on the floor, and committed to delivering high-quality service and exceptional guest experiences.
Salary
For this challenging role within a historic organization, a salary of approximately €3500 untill €4000 gross per month is offered, depending on your knowledge and experience. The secondary employment benefits will be discussed during a personal conversation.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether your profile matches the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all the relevant information about the vacancy, the organization, and the next steps in the recruitment process. With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support and guide you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This enables us to be a valuable sparring partner for both candidates and clients.