Restaurant Manager - Hospitality & Guest Experience

Want to work in a place where history, hospitality, and exceptional dining come together?

In the heart of Utrecht, we're looking for a Restaurant Manager who enjoys leading an enthusiastic team and creating memorable guest experiences.

You'll be working at a unique and characterful venue where quality, service, and atmosphere are at the heart of everything we do. Together with your team, you'll ensure every guest feels welcome from the moment they arrive. You'll be present on the floor, lead by example, inspire your colleagues, and take pride in delivering outstanding service every day.

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If you're a natural leader with a genuine passion for hospitality, this is your opportunity to make a real impact at one of Utrecht's most distinctive hospitality venues.

Located in the heart of Utrecht, this venue is all about atmosphere, hospitality, and quality, supported by a close-knit and energetic team. As Restaurant Manager, you are the driving force behind ensuring that both the daily operation and the guest experience remain at the highest level.

What you will do: