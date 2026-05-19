Chef de Partie
About this role
Are you a Chef de Partie who thrives on fast paced service, teamwork, and delivering high quality dishes? For an international hotel near Schiphol, we are looking for a passionate professional who can confidently run their own section and perform under pressure.
You will work with quality ingredients, stay focused during busy services, and make sure every plate leaves the kitchen with the right taste and presentation. Together with a strong kitchen team, you help create a smooth and successful service every day.
This is your chance to grow in a professional kitchen, sharpen your culinary skills, and be part of an ambitious international hospitality environment!
As Chef de Partie, you are responsible for running your own section and delivering high quality service together with the kitchen team every day. What will you do?
- Independently manage your own section during service;
- Prepare, cook, and present dishes according to recipes and quality standards;
- Maintain the quality, taste, and presentation of every dish leaving your section;
- Ensure a clean, organized, and safe working environment in line with HACCP guidelines;
- Work closely with the kitchen team to deliver an efficient and successful service;
- Contribute ideas for improvements in processes, dishes, and presentation.
Requirements
To succeed in this role, we are looking for someone who brings both skill and passion to the kitchen:
- Previous experience as a Chef de Partie or independently working cook;
- A strong passion for food, quality, and attention to detail;
- The ability to stay calm and organized during busy services;
- A team player mindset with a positive attitude in the kitchen;
- Good knowledge of hygiene and HACCP standards;
- Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and public holidays.
Salary
Within this international hotel environment, there is plenty of opportunity to further develop your skills and grow as a culinary professional. In addition, you can expect excellent secondary benefits, which will be discussed in more detail during a personal interview.
What’s next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you qualify for the position. If selected, we will schedule an introductory interview either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with detailed information about the role, the company, and the next steps in the process. With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the application process.