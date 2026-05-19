Are you a Chef de Partie who thrives on fast paced service, teamwork, and delivering high quality dishes? For an international hotel near Schiphol, we are looking for a passionate professional who can confidently run their own section and perform under pressure.

You will work with quality ingredients, stay focused during busy services, and make sure every plate leaves the kitchen with the right taste and presentation. Together with a strong kitchen team, you help create a smooth and successful service every day.

This is your chance to grow in a professional kitchen, sharpen your culinary skills, and be part of an ambitious international hospitality environment!

As Chef de Partie, you are responsible for running your own section and delivering high quality service together with the kitchen team every day. What will you do?