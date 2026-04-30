Experienced Front Office Supervisor - Hotel

This 4-star property close to Schiphol Airport features more than 400 rooms, a large restaurant, and extensive banqueting facilities.

In the role of Front Office Supervisor, you are the main point of contact for both guests and colleagues during your shift, ensuring the smooth running of daily operations. From check-in and check-out to professionally resolving complaints, you maintain oversight and adapt effortlessly in an international, dynamic environment.

You will lead the Front Office team on a daily basis by coaching and developing staff while ensuring that service and quality consistently remain at the highest level.

Do you thrive in an environment where no two days are the same, enjoy taking responsibility, and feel ready for the next step in your career? Then we are looking for you!

As Front Office Supervisor, you are responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Front Office team, including but not limited to: