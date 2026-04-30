Experienced Front Office Supervisor - Hotel
About this role
This 4-star property close to Schiphol Airport features more than 400 rooms, a large restaurant, and extensive banqueting facilities.
In the role of Front Office Supervisor, you are the main point of contact for both guests and colleagues during your shift, ensuring the smooth running of daily operations. From check-in and check-out to professionally resolving complaints, you maintain oversight and adapt effortlessly in an international, dynamic environment.
You will lead the Front Office team on a daily basis by coaching and developing staff while ensuring that service and quality consistently remain at the highest level.
Do you thrive in an environment where no two days are the same, enjoy taking responsibility, and feel ready for the next step in your career? Then we are looking for you!
As Front Office Supervisor, you are responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Front Office team, including but not limited to:
- Leading day-to-day front office activities to ensure consistently high service standards;
- Coaching, training, and developing Front Office team members;
- Handling guest complaints in a professional and solution-oriented manner;
- Ensuring regular and VIP guests are recognized and receive service in line with the hotel’s standards;
- Maintaining strong communication and effective working relationships with all hotel departments.
Requirements
Who are you?
- You have completed an MBO or HBO degree, preferably in hospitality;
- You are guest-oriented, proactive, and have a hands-on mentality;
- Experienced in a supervisory or leadership role in a hotel;
- You communicate effectively and professionally in English; Dutch and/or a third language is a plus;
- Experience with Opera or another reservation system is an advantage.
Salary
The salary offered for this position is between €2700 and €2950 gross per month based on 38 hours. In addition, you will join a dynamic environment where you can be yourself and develop professionally. The following secondary conditions form the rest of the package:
- 25 vacation days based on full-time employment;
- Option to park at the property;
- Discounts on hotel accommodations;
- (International) growth opportunities within the chain.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.