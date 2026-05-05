Banqueting Supervisor - Hotel & Convention Centre

Are you a true F&B professional with a passion for hospitality and events? Then keep reading!

We are looking for a Banqueting Supervisor for a hotel and congress centre in Rotterdam. You will be a visible presence on the floor, coaching the team in daily operations and contributing to quality, efficiency and an excellent guest experience. You will work at a well-known venue, an ideal setting for business events and corporate stays in this vibrant city.

Interested? Apply now, we would like to get in touch with you!

In this role, you will oversee daily operations, manage scheduling and ensure smooth service. There is a strong focus on events and meetings, making clear communication and a good overview essential.

Your main responsibilities will include: