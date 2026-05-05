Banqueting Supervisor - Hotel & Convention Centre
About this role
Are you a true F&B professional with a passion for hospitality and events? Then keep reading!
We are looking for a Banqueting Supervisor for a hotel and congress centre in Rotterdam. You will be a visible presence on the floor, coaching the team in daily operations and contributing to quality, efficiency and an excellent guest experience. You will work at a well-known venue, an ideal setting for business events and corporate stays in this vibrant city.
Interested? Apply now, we would like to get in touch with you!
In this role, you will oversee daily operations, manage scheduling and ensure smooth service. There is a strong focus on events and meetings, making clear communication and a good overview essential.
Your main responsibilities will include:
- Supervising the overall operations of the hotel’s F&B department;
- Leading, coaching and supporting your team;
- Identifying and implementing improvements within the department;
- Ensuring all procedures and HACCP standards are followed;
- Managing resources, including onboarding and training new staff, creating schedules and conducting performance evaluations.
Requirements
As a Banqueting Supervisor, you meet the following criteria:
- You hold a relevant MBO/HBO-level qualification (e.g., Hotel Management);
- Experience in events or banqueting is a plus;
- You have at least one year of experience in a similar role;
- You are hospitable, professional and possess excellent communication skills;
- You can conduct performance reviews and delegate tasks effectively;
- You work efficiently, spot potential issues and resolve them promptly.
Salary
The salary offered for this position is between €2500 and €2700 based on a 38-hour workweek and experience. There are also attractive benefits, which we would be happy to discuss in a personal conversation.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.