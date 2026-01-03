Electrical Engineer Rotterdam

Do you enjoy working on the future of our energy grid? Use your technical expertise to contribute to a more sustainable Netherlands.

As an Electrical Engineer, you play a crucial role in designing and implementing medium- and high-voltage installations that support a reliable and sustainable energy supply. You’ll work within a multidisciplinary project team on technically challenging assignments, ranging from new construction to expansion and renovation of energy networks.

Whether it’s connecting a solar or wind farm or modernizing a high-voltage substation – you ensure that the installation is technically sound, operates safely, and is future‑proof.

What will you do? You’ll be responsible for designing, calculating, and developing electrical schematics, with a focus on control systems, protection, and substation automation. Under the guidance of a (Lead) Engineer, you’ll apply your technical expertise across a variety of medium- and high-voltage installations.

You’ll also create wiring diagrams, perform cable and capacity calculations, and map out the electrical infrastructure in detail. Site visits for technical assessments are part of your role, as well as aligning findings with colleagues and clients.

Your main responsibilities include:

Designing electrical installations for medium- and high-voltage systems;

Performing technical calculations, such as cable and short‑circuit analyses;

Creating and managing technical documentation and schematics;

Supporting work preparation and execution phases;

Testing and commissioning installations on‑site;

Conducting site inspections and coordinating with customers and team members.

What makes this role unique? You’ll work on projects that have real impact on the energy transition. From developing smart grids and upgrading existing infrastructure to creating new connections for renewable energy sources – your work helps shape the energy system of tomorrow.

You’ll join a team of passionate specialists and have plenty of opportunities to grow both technically and professionally. The technologies are modern, the projects are complex, and the results are tangible. What you design today will make a difference tomorrow.

Job requirements

MBO or HBO level of education and thinking;

A completed degree in Electrical or Power Engineering;

Experience with or knowledge of ELCAD, EPLAN and/or Intelec is a plus;

Strong command of both Dutch and English, spoken and written.

Company profile

This company is an international specialist in the development and maintenance of electrical infrastructure, active across all segments of the energy chain — from generation to distribution. The organization works on future‑focused solutions such as high‑voltage substations, grid upgrades, solar and wind farms, and smart energy systems.

With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and safety, the company supports grid operators, industry, and governments in the energy transition. Employees work in multidisciplinary teams on complex projects, with ample room for individual initiative, professional development, and collaboration.