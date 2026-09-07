Housekeeping Director - Luxury Hotel

Are you ready to take the housekeeping operation of a luxury hotel to the next level?

As a Housekeeping Director, you combine strategic thinking with a hands-on approach. You motivate and support your team, improve processes, and make sure every area of the hotel meets the high standards guests expect. In this important role you are responsible for delivering a seamless guest experience through effective management of the housekeeping department. You will lead and develop a high-performing team, maintain quality standards, oversee budgets, and translate business objectives into measurable results.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

With your attention to detail, strong leadership skills, and commitment to service excellence, you will create an environment where both guests and employees can thrive.Would you like to make a real impact in a leading luxury hotel and help provide a world-class guest experience?

Apply now and become part of a successful hospitality team!

Leading a large housekeeping and laundry team and ensuring structure, motivation, and development;

Monitoring the highest standards in cleanliness, presentation, and guest comfort;

Responsible for efficient planning, budget management, and tight inventory control;

Close collaboration with other departments such as Front Office, Engineering, and F&B;

Continuous improvement of processes, service, and operational quality.

As a Housekeeping Director within a luxury hotel where detail, quality, and guest experience are essential, you are responsible for directing, optimizing, and continuously improving the entire housekeeping operation. Your responsibilities include: