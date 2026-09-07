Housekeeping Director - Luxury Hotel
About this role
Are you ready to take the housekeeping operation of a luxury hotel to the next level?
As a Housekeeping Director, you combine strategic thinking with a hands-on approach. You motivate and support your team, improve processes, and make sure every area of the hotel meets the high standards guests expect. In this important role you are responsible for delivering a seamless guest experience through effective management of the housekeeping department. You will lead and develop a high-performing team, maintain quality standards, oversee budgets, and translate business objectives into measurable results.
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With your attention to detail, strong leadership skills, and commitment to service excellence, you will create an environment where both guests and employees can thrive.Would you like to make a real impact in a leading luxury hotel and help provide a world-class guest experience?
Apply now and become part of a successful hospitality team!As a Housekeeping Director within a luxury hotel where detail, quality, and guest experience are essential, you are responsible for directing, optimizing, and continuously improving the entire housekeeping operation. Your responsibilities include:
- Leading a large housekeeping and laundry team and ensuring structure, motivation, and development;
- Monitoring the highest standards in cleanliness, presentation, and guest comfort;
- Responsible for efficient planning, budget management, and tight inventory control;
- Close collaboration with other departments such as Front Office, Engineering, and F&B;
- Continuous improvement of processes, service, and operational quality.
Requirements
We are looking for a professional who effortlessly combines leadership, precision, and guest-centricity, meeting the following job criteria:
- Experience as an Executive Housekeeper within a luxury or ultra-luxury hotel;
- Completed college or university degree;
- Excellent command of the Dutch and English languages;
- Strong in detail, speed, and accuracy, with a good ability to prioritize and organize;
- Stress-resistant, analytical, and solution-oriented, with a calm and professional demeanor under pressure.
Salary
A competitive salary between €5.000 and €6.000 per month is offered for this position, depending on your experience and background. This is a full-time role. In addition, a comprehensive benefits package is provided, which we would be pleased to discuss in more detail during a personal interview.
What’s next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you qualify for the position. If selected, we will schedule an introductory interview either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with detailed information about the role, the company, and the next steps in the process. With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the application process.