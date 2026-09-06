Vacancy | Business Travel Consultant | German and English | The Hague

What exactly are you going to do Are you a native German speaker and are you fluent in English as well? If the answer is yes and you have a passion for tourism, then this position is for you! For an international organization providing travel related customer support we are looking for a Business Travel Consultant. You will be joining a global team of professionals ensuring high level support in travel management. The company is present in 150 countries helping customers book business travels. The office in The Hague is specifically dedicated to arrange the business travel of 1 large oil and gas company. You will book and arrange flights, hotels and car rental (worldwide). Every business trip is different. You assist your customers by phone with your creative thinking, commercial skills and high level of service. You analyse travel patterns and provide advise about which flights are best to take. You book your customer's travel from A to Z and have a keen eye for detail.

What do we offer you Full-time contract, the first few months through our agency. The salary offered depends on your work experience and education and is between €1600 and €1800 gross per month based on full time. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements Skills required: Initiative: Able to pro-actively pick up challenges and chances within the role.

Service minded: knows how to translate customer needs and is able to build up a strong relationship with clients.

Commercial: able to recognize sales opportunities and act upon them.

Team work: able to work in a team and to fulfill a team role in an authentic way.

Motivation: interested in the day to day business and able to meet deadlines and score targets.

Articulation: able to communicate and share ideas and facts in a clear and proper formulation.

Flexibility: able to respond to changing circumstances and multitasking in order to adapt to a change of environment within a tight time frame. Native proficiency in German

Fluency in English

Graduated MBO/ Bachelor level, for this position tourism education or background is an advantage. Knowledge from a similar position regarding targets and client procedures, work processes, services and products is beneficial.

Living in The Hague/Rotterdam area Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we will only respond to those who qualify for this position. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in My Unique via http://unique.nl/en/i'm-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application. This vacancy can also be found under: English, tourism, administration, travel, business agent, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, work in the Netherlands, French, Frans, Engels, Francais, Anglais, voyage. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.