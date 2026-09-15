Assistant Tax Manager

Assistant Tax Manager

Posted on September 15, 2026
Independent recruiters
Venlo
Permanent
Posted on September 15, 2026

About this role

Are you a tax professional with a strong background in VAT and Dutch tax regulations? Do you enjoy working hands-on, reviewing complex tax processes and identifying risks before they become an issue? For a major international retailer and manufacturer, we are looking for an Assistant Tax Manager to join a small and experienced tax team. 

The primary location for this position is Venlo, where employees are expected to work from the office approximately 3 to 4 days per week. Working from Utrecht is also possible. In that case, you will be expected to travel to the Venlo office once per week. You will work closely with the Tax Manager and another team member, while coordinating with the shared service center in India.

This role combines tax compliance, review, reconciliations and stakeholder management in an international environment. You will have a strong focus on VAT and Dutch tax requirements, while also identifying risks and contributing to improvements in tax processes and controls.

Does this interest you? Apply now!

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Reviewing tax-related work performed by the shared service center in India.
  • Ensuring accurate and timely tax compliance and adherence to relevant regulations.
  • Reviewing reconciliations and monitoring VAT positions.
  • Identifying tax risks and proposing improvements to processes and controls.
  • Ensuring tax documentation is complete, accurate and audit-ready.
  • Acting as a point of contact for auditors and tax authorities.
  • Working closely with internal stakeholders and the wider finance organization.
  • Supporting the Tax Manager with ad-hoc tax matters and projects.

Requirements

  • You have completed a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the Netherlands specifically focused on Tax / Fiscal Studies. A general Finance degree is not sufficient for this position.
  • You ideally have 3 to 5 years of relevant tax experience. More experience can also be considered depending on salary expectations.
  • You have at least one year of professional experience in the Netherlands, giving you familiarity with Dutch tax regulations and working practices.
  • You have solid knowledge of VAT and reconciliations.
  • Experience with SAP is preferred. You have strong Excel skills.
  • You are fluent in English; Dutch is considered a plus.
  • You are proactive, hands-on and comfortable identifying risks and suggesting improvements.
  • A driving licence and access to a car are required when working from Venlo, as the office is difficult to reach by public transport.

Salary

Our client offers a challenging tax position within a large international organization and a small, experienced team.

  • Salary indication of approximately €5,600 gross per month, depending on experience.
  • 25 vacation days, increasing with length of service, with the option to purchase additional days.
  • 8% holiday allowance.
  • Non-contributory pension scheme.
  • Hybrid working possibilities.
  • Travel allowance.
  • Laptop provided by the company.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client

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