Are you a tax professional with a strong background in VAT and Dutch tax regulations? Do you enjoy working hands-on, reviewing complex tax processes and identifying risks before they become an issue? For a major international retailer and manufacturer, we are looking for an Assistant Tax Manager to join a small and experienced tax team.

The primary location for this position is Venlo, where employees are expected to work from the office approximately 3 to 4 days per week. Working from Utrecht is also possible. In that case, you will be expected to travel to the Venlo office once per week. You will work closely with the Tax Manager and another team member, while coordinating with the shared service center in India.

This role combines tax compliance, review, reconciliations and stakeholder management in an international environment. You will have a strong focus on VAT and Dutch tax requirements, while also identifying risks and contributing to improvements in tax processes and controls.

Does this interest you? Apply now!

Your responsibilities will include: