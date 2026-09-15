Assistant Tax Manager - Utrecht

Ready to take the next step in tax within an international organization, while being based primarily in Utrecht? For a major international retailer and manufacturer, we are looking for an Assistant Tax Manager to join a small and experienced tax team.

You will work closely with the Tax Manager and another colleague and take responsibility for reviewing tax work performed by the shared service center in India. Your focus will be on VAT, compliance, reconciliations, risk identification and improving tax processes.

Although Utrecht will be your main working location, you will be expected to travel to the office in Venlo approximately once per week. This allows you to stay closely connected to the wider finance organization and senior stakeholders.

Does this interest you? Apply now!

In this role, you will:

Review tax-related work performed by the shared service center in India.

Monitor VAT positions and review reconciliations.

Ensure compliance with relevant tax legislation and internal requirements.

Identify tax risks and propose practical improvements.

Improve tax processes, controls and documentation where necessary.

Support audits and maintain contact with auditors and tax authorities.

Work closely with internal finance stakeholders and the wider organization.

Support the Tax Manager with ad-hoc tax matters and projects.

This is not a purely advisory role. We are looking for someone who enjoys working hands-on, getting into the details and taking ownership.