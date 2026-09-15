Assistant Tax Manager - Utrecht
About this role
Ready to take the next step in tax within an international organization, while being based primarily in Utrecht? For a major international retailer and manufacturer, we are looking for an Assistant Tax Manager to join a small and experienced tax team.
You will work closely with the Tax Manager and another colleague and take responsibility for reviewing tax work performed by the shared service center in India. Your focus will be on VAT, compliance, reconciliations, risk identification and improving tax processes.
Although Utrecht will be your main working location, you will be expected to travel to the office in Venlo approximately once per week. This allows you to stay closely connected to the wider finance organization and senior stakeholders.
Does this interest you? Apply now!
In this role, you will:
- Review tax-related work performed by the shared service center in India.
- Monitor VAT positions and review reconciliations.
- Ensure compliance with relevant tax legislation and internal requirements.
- Identify tax risks and propose practical improvements.
- Improve tax processes, controls and documentation where necessary.
- Support audits and maintain contact with auditors and tax authorities.
- Work closely with internal finance stakeholders and the wider organization.
- Support the Tax Manager with ad-hoc tax matters and projects.
This is not a purely advisory role. We are looking for someone who enjoys working hands-on, getting into the details and taking ownership.
Requirements
For this position, a strong tax foundation is essential.
You have:
- A completed Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the Netherlands specifically focused on Tax / Fiscal Studies.
- Ideally 3 to 5 years of relevant tax experience.
- At least one year of professional experience in the Netherlands, giving you familiarity with Dutch tax regulations and working practices.
- Experience with VAT, reconciliations and tax compliance.
- Strong Excel skills.
- Preferably experience with SAP.
- Professional fluency in English; Dutch is considered a plus.
You are proactive, hands-on and comfortable identifying risks and translating them into practical improvements.
Salary
The salary indication for this role is approximately €5,600 gross per month, depending on experience. For candidates with more extensive and directly relevant tax experience, there may be flexibility on salary.
In addition, the organization offers:
- 25 vacation days, increasing with length of service.
- The possibility to purchase additional vacation days.
- 8% holiday allowance.
- Non-contributory pension scheme.
- Hybrid working possibilities.
- Travel allowance.
- Laptop provided by the company.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client