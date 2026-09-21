Operational Business Controller | FMCG | Temporary

Are you a hands-on Business Controller who enjoys being close to both the numbers and the business? Do you like taking ownership of the full Planning & Control cycle and working directly with budget owners?

For a leading international FMCG organization in Utrecht, we are looking for an Operational Business Controller who will take financial responsibility for several central headquarters functions.

This is a hands-on controlling position within an international environment. You will be responsible for the financial performance of your departments, challenge budget owners and make sure they have the right financial insights to make decisions.

What will you do?

As Operational Business Controller, you will be part of the Global Group Control team and act as the financial sparring partner for several central functions. These can include IT, Marketing, HR, Facilities, R&D and Supply Chain.

Your responsibilities include:

Owning the Planning & Control cycle for your assigned departments;

Managing and analysing the P&L below Gross Profit, Balance Sheet and Operating Working Capital;

Coordinating month-end close and ensuring timely and accurate financial and management reporting;

Preparing budgets, forecasts and the Annual Operating Plan;

Conducting monthly forecast and performance reviews with budget owners;

Analysing actuals versus budget and forecast and identifying risks, opportunities and cost developments;

Challenging budget owners on spending, forecasts and financial performance;

Supporting cost control, purchase orders, accruals and other day-to-day financial topics;

Managing Balance Sheet positions and Working Capital and ensuring appropriate follow-up;

Working closely with Financial Control, other Business Controllers and stakeholders across the organization;

Ensuring corporate Finance policies and processes are correctly applied;

Contributing to process improvements and ad-hoc Finance projects.

IT will be one of the departmental budgets within your scope. This is therefore not an IT Project Controller or IT Transformation role; the emphasis is on solid, hands-on Business Control and ownership of the P&C cycle.