Accounting Representative | English & Dutch | Noord Holland

Our client is a leader in the distribution and supply of high-quality chemicals for a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and more. With a strong focus on quality, service, and sustainability, they pride themselves on delivering excellence across their international operations.

Our client is currently seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Accounting Representative with at least a conversational level of Dutch to join their team.

As an Accounts Assistant, you are responsible for supporting the finance team and carefully handling administrative tasks. You work closely with colleagues and share responsibility for accurate and timely invoicing and financial processing.



Checking and entering incoming invoices



Internal and external communication regarding invoices



Preparing and sending outgoing invoices



Processing bank statements



Accounts receivable management



Preparing the weekly payment run



Keeping customer records up to date

