Accounting Representative | English & Dutch | Noord Holland

Accounting Representative | English & Dutch | Noord Holland

Posted on September 14, 2026
Enkhuizen
Dutch, English
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

Our client is a leader in the distribution and supply of high-quality chemicals for a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and more. With a strong focus on quality, service, and sustainability, they pride themselves on delivering excellence across their international operations.


Our client is currently seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Accounting Representative with at least a conversational level of Dutch to join their team.



As an Accounts Assistant, you are responsible for supporting the finance team and carefully handling administrative tasks. You work closely with colleagues and share responsibility for accurate and timely invoicing and financial processing.



  • Checking and entering incoming invoices

  • Internal and external communication regarding invoices

  • Preparing and sending outgoing invoices

  • Processing bank statements

  • Accounts receivable management

  • Preparing the weekly payment run

  • Keeping customer records up to date




  • An MBO/HBO diploma in Accounting/Business Administration or relevant work experience

  • English and Dutch at a good level

  • Some experience with accounting processes and ERP systems

  • Able to handle private and/or confidential information

  • Analytical & detail oriented

  • Good communicator and a teamplayer

  • Organized and work efficiently

  • Preferably living in or around the Enkhuizen area

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