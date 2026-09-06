Vacancy | Product Launch Coordinator | English | Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Product Launch Coordinator you will be responsible for:
- Completing proficient with artwork origination, reprographics and all major print processes.
- Owning and controlling the launches of all new product introductions and re-designs for all products for the European market (branded and own label).
- Responsible for final artwork approval for all new packaging items, undertaking business and customer approval on first print runs in person as required. To check printed packaging quality and instruct remedial action if necessary.
- Owner and leader of the business de-list processes and procedures, responsible for minimizing business exposure to material write off.
- Maintaining a comprehensive artwork library of all packaging items for all customers and branded products.
- Assimilating and advising on all queries relating to barcoding and to provide technical evaluations of barcode problems and rectification advice.
- Initiating and controlling the information flow across account managers, retailers, printers, reproduction and artwork houses to ensure that all projects deliver against their pre-established launch dates. To highlight in advance (to line manager and key stakeholders) any project which is at risk of delay.
- Performing quarterly packaging audits at warehouses, identifying issues and working these through to resolution. Issue of regular reports to demonstrate progress.
- Act as the business representative for all at pre-artwork meeting with the customers, artwork and reproduction houses and printers.
What do we offer you
- Salary of € 2500 to €2900 gross per month based on experience
- Temporary position of 6 months; replacement for maternity leave
- Preferably 36 hours but 32 hours per week is discussible.
- Working in an international team and with nice products.
Job Requirements
- Preferably some experience (min. 1-2 years) in packaging, artwork, reprographics.
- Fluent in English
- Proven experience in project management. Able to manage the planning and delivery of projects on time and to budget whilst under time pressure.
- Able to negotiate with both internal and external contacts and lead project meetings.
- Flexible and pragmatic mindset, accurate and with a commitment to deliver (self-starting).
- Possesses resilience, to drive packaging and process changes through the business.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills required for building strong business relationships internally and with our retail customers.
About the company
International company near the city center of Rotterdam. Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900
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