Supporting inventory accounting and product-costing activities;

Reviewing production-order settlements, work in progress and manufacturing variances;

Monitoring inventory movements and analysing valuation and cost drivers;

Supporting monthly and annual financial closing activities;

Ensuring accurate inventory valuation in line with applicable accounting standards;

Maintaining and monitoring allocation cycles in SAP;

Translating manufacturing and supply-chain processes into accurate financial transactions;

Supporting SAP improvements, automation initiatives and user acceptance testing;

Contributing to the standardisation of inventory and product-costing processes;

Analysing topics such as obsolete inventory, inventory reserves and intercompany eliminations;

Supporting COGS, inventory and working-capital reporting;

Preparing process documentation and supporting the training of local finance teams;

Providing relevant financial insights to Finance, Operations and Supply Chain stakeholders.

As a Senior Product Costing & Inventory Analyst, you will work at the intersection of Finance, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. You will ensure that inventory and production costs are accurately reflected in the financial systems and provide insight into the factors driving costs and variances.During the initial phase, you will support product-costing activities for the company’s German operations. You will work closely with local colleagues and take over important knowledge relating to product costing and the technical setup of allocation cycles in SAP.Once these activities have been successfully transferred and embedded within the local finance organisation, your focus will gradually shift towards international projects. You will contribute to the harmonisation and improvement of inventory valuation and product-costing processes across the organisation.You will report to the Finance Manager in Bergen op Zoom and work within a small international team. Initially, you will collaborate closely with a finance team of approximately three to four colleagues in Germany.