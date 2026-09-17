Senior Product Costing & Inventory Analyst
Posted on September 17, 2026
Bergen Op Zoom
English, German
Posted on September 17, 2026
About this role
As a Senior Product Costing & Inventory Analyst, you will work at the intersection of Finance, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. You will ensure that inventory and production costs are accurately reflected in the financial systems and provide insight into the factors driving costs and variances.During the initial phase, you will support product-costing activities for the company’s German operations. You will work closely with local colleagues and take over important knowledge relating to product costing and the technical setup of allocation cycles in SAP.Once these activities have been successfully transferred and embedded within the local finance organisation, your focus will gradually shift towards international projects. You will contribute to the harmonisation and improvement of inventory valuation and product-costing processes across the organisation.
Your responsibilities will include:
You will report to the Finance Manager in Bergen op Zoom and work within a small international team. Initially, you will collaborate closely with a finance team of approximately three to four colleagues in Germany.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Supporting inventory accounting and product-costing activities;
- Reviewing production-order settlements, work in progress and manufacturing variances;
- Monitoring inventory movements and analysing valuation and cost drivers;
- Supporting monthly and annual financial closing activities;
- Ensuring accurate inventory valuation in line with applicable accounting standards;
- Maintaining and monitoring allocation cycles in SAP;
- Translating manufacturing and supply-chain processes into accurate financial transactions;
- Supporting SAP improvements, automation initiatives and user acceptance testing;
- Contributing to the standardisation of inventory and product-costing processes;
- Analysing topics such as obsolete inventory, inventory reserves and intercompany eliminations;
- Supporting COGS, inventory and working-capital reporting;
- Preparing process documentation and supporting the training of local finance teams;
- Providing relevant financial insights to Finance, Operations and Supply Chain stakeholders.
You will report to the Finance Manager in Bergen op Zoom and work within a small international team. Initially, you will collaborate closely with a finance team of approximately three to four colleagues in Germany.
Requirements
For this position, we are looking for a hands-on finance professional who has developed solid expertise in inventory and product costing and is ready to broaden their responsibilities in an international manufacturing environment.
You bring:
You bring:
- A bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Economics or a comparable field;
- Approximately 5 - 8 years of relevant finance experience, with a clear focus on inventory accounting and product costing;
- Experience within a manufacturing or production environment;
- A good understanding of inventory valuation and product-costing principles;
- The ability to understand how operational manufacturing processes translate into financial transactions;
- Practical SAP knowledge, preferably SAP FICO including experience with allocation cycles and the interaction between finance and manufacturing processes;
- Experience with Material Ledger, Power BI or IFRS is considered an highly advantageous;
- Advanced Excel skills;
- Professional fluency in English;
- German proficiency at B2 level or above is strongly preferred, particularly due to the initial collaboration with the German team. However, candidates without German may also be considered if their overall profile is an excellent match for the role;
- Strong analytical skills and a structured way of working;
- A proactive and independent approach, combined with a collaborative attitude.
Salary
€80000-€80000 per month
The company
Our client is an internationally operating manufacturing company and a leading supplier of high-quality materials used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications. With approximately 1,500 employees and production locations across the world, the organisation combines strong technical expertise with an international outlook.The company is currently further developing and harmonising its finance processes across its international operations. The working environment is informal and collaborative, with short communication lines and plenty of room to take ownership and contribute ideas.
Application Procedure
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