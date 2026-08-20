Senior Manager Distributor Markets EMEA
Posted on August 20, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on August 20, 2026
About this role
Join a globally recognised outdoor lifestyle brand at an exciting stage of international growth. Based at the company’s European headquarters in Rotterdam, you’ll play a key role in expanding the business across EMEA and emerging markets, working closely with an established network of distributors and partners.
As Senior Manager Distributor Markets EMEA, you will own the commercial performance and development of the distributor business across multiple markets. You’ll combine strategic thinking with hands-on commercial leadership - identifying new opportunities, strengthening existing partnerships, and translating global priorities into successful local market execution.This is a highly international role, offering the opportunity to shape market strategy, build long-term partnerships and lead growth across diverse markets and cultures.
What you’ll do:
As Senior Manager Distributor Markets EMEA, you will own the commercial performance and development of the distributor business across multiple markets. You’ll combine strategic thinking with hands-on commercial leadership - identifying new opportunities, strengthening existing partnerships, and translating global priorities into successful local market execution.This is a highly international role, offering the opportunity to shape market strategy, build long-term partnerships and lead growth across diverse markets and cultures.
What you’ll do:
- Develop and execute the distributor strategy across EMEA and selected emerging markets, aligned with broader global commercial objectives.
- Own relationships with key distribution partners, acting as a trusted commercial advisor and strategic point of contact.
- Identify, evaluate and onboard new distribution partners and markets, with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth.
- Develop joint business plans with distributors and drive performance through clear KPIs, regular business reviews and shared growth initiatives.
- Identify opportunities to increase market penetration, expand channels and introduce new product categories.
- Work with partners to strengthen execution across sales, retail, merchandising, marketing, digital commerce and brand activation.
- Lead market-entry plans and commercial launches in new territories and channels.
- Own financial performance across the distributor business, including revenue, margin, P&L, forecasting and budgeting.
- Balance commercial growth with long-term brand positioning and market development.
- Work cross-functionally with Product, Marketing, Finance, Operations and Supply Chain to turn regional opportunities into action.
- Monitor market trends, consumer behaviour and competitive dynamics to identify opportunities and anticipate challenges.
- Lead, coach and develop a high-performing international team across multiple markets and time zones.
- Represent the company at major regional partner meetings, distributor summits and industry events.
- Champion a culture of collaboration, accountability, entrepreneurial thinking and responsible business.
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Requirements
What you will bring to the table:
- 8 - 10 years of progressive experience in international sales, distributor management (must-have) and business development.
- Proven experience working across multiple EMEA markets and South America within the sports, apparel, footwear, or outdoor environment is mandatory.
- A proven track record of developing distributor networks and delivering profitable international growth.
- Experience identifying new markets, establishing partnerships and taking businesses into new territories or channels.
- Strong commercial and financial acumen, including experience with P&L, forecasting, pricing and business planning.
- Excellent negotiation, influencing and relationship-building skills across different cultures and organisational levels.
- A strategic mindset combined with the ability to get into the detail and make things happen.
- Experience leading and developing international or cross-border teams.
- Strong analytical, communication and presentation skills, with confidence engaging senior stakeholders.
- Comfortable operating in a fast-moving, entrepreneurial environment where priorities can evolve quickly.
- A genuine interest in brands, consumers, international markets and the world of outdoor and active lifestyles.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, International Business, Marketing, Finance or a related field; a Master’s degree is a plus.
Salary
€6500-€7300 per month
The company
An independently owned global outdoor lifestyle brand, the company creates products designed to help people get outside, explore and make the most of everyday adventures.Since its foundation, the organisation has combined product innovation, responsible business and a strong sense of purpose, with a commitment to creating positive impact for people, communities and the environment.At its heart is a belief that business can be a force for good - and that great products, strong partnerships and a passion for life outside can go hand in hand.
Application Procedure
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