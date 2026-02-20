Quality Management Specialist

Want to help shape the quality backbone of one of the world's most prestigious space agencies? Read on.



We are looking for a Quality Management Support Specialist who will join the projects team at the European Space Agency through Octagon Professionals at ESTEC in Noordwijk. If you are passionate about the space industry and would like to join an international environment, read more and apply today!



Please, be aware that the successful candidate will be employed by Octagon Professionals.



Responsibilities:



Support Quality Management System (QMS) activities across ESA Corporate and ESA Directorates, ensuring effective operations and continuous improvement.



Review existing internal quality processes and tools; contribute to defining and implementing new processes and improvements.



Collect, analyse and report quality metrics and statistics to support decision-making and optimisation.



Support implementation and compliance with ISO 9001 standard requirements.



Liaise with Directorate Quality Management Representatives to identify synergies, share best practices and enhance QMS efficiency.



Support preparation and coordination of QMS-related meetings, trainings and workshops.



Assist in organising and preparing QMS reviews to evaluate overall system effectiveness.



Coordinate and support periodic third-party audits to maintain QMS certifications.



Plan, organise and perform internal quality audits and audits of external providers, including follow-up of findings and corrective actions.



Maintain and update the internal auditors list and QMS documentation repository/site.



Support preparation of quality plans, procedures and supporting documentation.



Analyse non-conformances, problems and customer complaints; monitor implementation of corrective actions.



Contribute to knowledge sharing and dissemination of quality-related results across the Agency.



Provide additional support to quality and operational activities within the area of competence when required.





Requirements:



Master's degree in Engineering or related discipline (preferably linked to space or aerospace).



Proven experience in definition, implementation, improvement and certification of Quality Management Systems compliant with ISO 9001.



Lead Auditor training and practical audit experience.



Knowledge of EN9100, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 or ISO 27001 standards is considered an asset.



Knowledge of ESA programmes/projects and ECSS standards is an advantage.



Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.



Ability to work independently and build effective working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.



Structured, analytical mindset with strong attention to detail.



Fluency in English (written and spoken).





We offer:



Attractive remuneration package.



Up to 30 vacation days & additional 12 public holidays based on the 40-hour working week.



Hybrid work type.



Pension contribution to a tailor-made pension scheme.



Yearly subscription to the ESTEC gym facilities and a swimming pool.





Ready for this new challenge? Apply now and let's get in touch!



Octagon Professionals International is a full-service recruitment and HR services firm with 30 years of experience in the European and international market. Our large network of professionals across multiple functional areas and multinational team provide flexible solutions customised to individual client needs.



Privacy Notice: In order to apply for this vacancy you must submit your personal information to Octagon Professionals. Octagon Professionals will collect, use and process your personal information as mentioned in our Privacy Policy. Our policy and processing of your personal information is compliant with the GDPR.