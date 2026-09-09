Regulatory Data Coordinator

Our client is a global consumer goods company with a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. We are currently looking for a data coordinator to support their regulatory affairs team by keeping product compliance data accurate, organized and up to date.

Important note: This is a temporary role for 6 months so we can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and are immediately available (no notice period).

Main Responsibilities:

Assist the Regulatory Affairs team with data compilation and other administrative tasks as needed

Maintain and manage regulatory documentation files to ensure records are current and accessible

Prepare and enter chemical mixture data into Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring software

Generate Safety Data Sheets and CLP (Classification, Labeling and Packaging) documentation for existing products as requested

Support Poison Center Notification submissions for finished products

Requirements:

Excellent written and verbal communication in English

Data entry experience or related office experience

Basic understanding of databases

Good organization skills and great attention to detail

Knowledge of Microsoft Office products

What is in it for you:

Immediate employment within an international and welcoming team

Remote role from anywhere in the NL

Salary around € 3000 gross p/m

Pension contribution

Work from home allowance

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply and if there is a good match, we will get in touch with you shortly.



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