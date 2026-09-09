Regulatory Data Coordinator
Posted on September 9, 2026
Hillegom
Posted on September 9, 2026
About this role
Our client is a global consumer goods company with a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. We are currently looking for a data coordinator to support their regulatory affairs team by keeping product compliance data accurate, organized and up to date.
Important note: This is a temporary role for 6 months so we can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and are immediately available (no notice period).
Main Responsibilities:
- Assist the Regulatory Affairs team with data compilation and other administrative tasks as needed
- Maintain and manage regulatory documentation files to ensure records are current and accessible
- Prepare and enter chemical mixture data into Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring software
- Generate Safety Data Sheets and CLP (Classification, Labeling and Packaging) documentation for existing products as requested
- Support Poison Center Notification submissions for finished products
Requirements:
- Excellent written and verbal communication in English
- Data entry experience or related office experience
- Basic understanding of databases
- Good organization skills and great attention to detail
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office products
What is in it for you:
- Immediate employment within an international and welcoming team
- Remote role from anywhere in the NL
- Salary around € 3000 gross p/m
- Pension contribution
- Work from home allowance
Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply and if there is a good match, we will get in touch with you shortly.
The post Regulatory Data Coordinator appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€0.00 - €3,000 Per Month
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