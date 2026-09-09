Regulatory Data Coordinator

Regulatory Data Coordinator

Posted on September 9, 2026
Hillegom
Posted on September 9, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global consumer goods company with a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. We are currently looking for a data coordinator to support their regulatory affairs team by keeping product compliance data accurate, organized and up to date.

Important note: This is a temporary role for 6 months so we can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and are immediately available (no notice period).

Main Responsibilities:

  • Assist the Regulatory Affairs team with data compilation and other administrative tasks as needed
  • Maintain and manage regulatory documentation files to ensure records are current and accessible
  • Prepare and enter chemical mixture data into Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring software
  • Generate Safety Data Sheets and CLP (Classification, Labeling and Packaging) documentation for existing products as requested
  • Support Poison Center Notification submissions for finished products

Requirements:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication in English
  • Data entry experience or related office experience
  • Basic understanding of databases
  • Good organization skills and great attention to detail
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office products

What is in it for you:

  • Immediate employment within an international and welcoming team
  • Remote role from anywhere in the NL
  • Salary around € 3000 gross p/m
  • Pension contribution
  • Work from home allowance

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply and if there is a good match, we will get in touch with you shortly.
 

The post Regulatory Data Coordinator appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€0.00 - €3,000 Per Month
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Hillegom delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior MEP Quantity Surveyor/Cost Manager
Strategic Planning Director Europe
Operator Depot - Dutch & English
Vacancy | Quality Assurance Assistant | English | The Hague area
Food Technologist – Taste and Flavor | ENG | R&D
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position