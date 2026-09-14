Packaging Lab Analyst
About this role
Are you a hands-on, technically adept Packaging Lab Analyst ready to translate cutting-edge innovation into tangible business success for the next 4 Month? Our client is seeking a dynamic Packaging Lab Analyst to lead the state-of-the-art laboratory. If you thrive on ensuring impeccable quality, optimizing operational excellence, and possess a passion for packaging materials and testing equipment (think Zwick Roell, Mocon OTR/WVTR), this is your chance to make a significant impact on the future of dairy packaging.
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Join and collaborate with a diverse team, setting up and executing critical tests that fuel the innovation and guarantee business continuity. Apply now and shape the future of packaging!
- Lead and manage a packaging laboratory;
- Translate innovation, quality, and operational excellence into business impact;
- Ensure reliable testing within the packaging laboratory;
- Generate high-quality data from laboratory testing;
- Oversee efficient laboratory operations;
- Support innovation initiatives through laboratory activities;
- Ensure business continuity through laboratory operations;
- Collaborate closely with packaging developers, production sites, and quality teams;
- Liaise with external partners;
- Set up and execute tests for a wide range of packaging materials;
- Operate and utilize packaging material and testing equipment (e.g., tensile testers, OTR/WVTR testers).
Requirements
- You have hands-on experience with packaging test methods, laboratory equipment, and quality management systems;
- You combine a pragmatic mindset with strong analytical skills and are comfortable working in a dynamic, innovation-driven environment;
- You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Material Science, Technical Engineering, or a related field;
- You have at least 2 years of experience in a packaging material related field, preferably in the food or FMCG industry;
- You are fluent in English; Dutch is considered an advantage.
Salary
We can offer you a temporary assignment for 4 months and 38 hours per week via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. The salary is 4.000 - 5.000 euros gross per month, depending on your knowledge and experience.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.