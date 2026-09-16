Team Lead - Debtor Collector & Administrative Support
Posted on September 16, 2026
Alkmaar
Dutch
Posted on September 16, 2026
About this role
Candidates must live in the Alkmaar area or have their own transportation to commute.
Purpose of the Role
Key Responsibilities
Purpose of the Role
- As Team Lead Debt Collection, you will lead and support the Debt Collection team in managing outstanding payments and ensuring timely collection of invoices. You will guide the team in their daily work, monitor performance, and help improve collection processes.
- You will also handle more complex cases, work closely with internal departments and customers, and make sure that collection activities are carried out in a professional and customer friendly way.
- The goal of the role is to keep the team performing well, improve cash flow, reduce overdue payments, and maintain good relationships with customers.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead and support the Debt Collection team in following up on outstanding invoices
- Monitor collection activities and ensure timely follow up with customers
- Handle complex customer inquiries, disputes, and payment issues
- Support the team in reconciling customer accounts and processing payments
- Ensure customer data and account information are accurate and up to date
- Monitor the open accounts receivable balance and take action to reduce overdue payments
- Work closely with Finance, Sales, and Customer Service to resolve payment issues
- Coach and support team members in handling challenging collection cases
- Identify opportunities to improve collection processes and team performance
- Prepare and monitor reports on collection results and team performance
Requirements
- Fluent in Dutch, both spoken and written
- 3 to 5 years of experience in debt collection, credit control, or accounts receivable
- Previous experience in a senior or team lead role
- Assertive and confident when following up on overdue payments
- Strong communication and negotiation skills
- Customer focused while maintaining clear collection goals
- Strong leadership and coaching skills
- Result driven, organised, and able to meet deadlines
- Able to work well with different departments
- Good knowledge of Excel and financial systems
- Residing in or near Alkmaar
The company
Our client specializes in air filtration, providing high-quality standard and custom solutions with exceptional logistics and fast delivery across Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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