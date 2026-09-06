Vacancy | French, English | Customer Service Employee | Alkmaar

What exactly are you going to do Do you love working in a holiday-minded environment, while being the first point of contact for (future) travelers? We are looking for an enthusiastic French Customer service employee in the travel industry! You will join an international team, focusing on the French customers, while being independent in your role. From booking until end of the holiday, you are the contact person for all questions concerning bookings, for providing advice and for solving issues. The first contact with French customers through mail and phone;

Creating an excellent customer experience;

Answering questions about different destinations, bookings, issues…;

Registering data correctly in the system.

What do we offer you We offer a full-time (or part-time = 32 hours), long term employment opportunity. You can enjoy lunch at the office, for a small contribution, and plenty of fun team building activities are organized.

Job Requirements The requirements for this position are: Intermediate vocational education (MBO);

Native or near native level of French and English;

Knowledge of Dutch is considered a plus;

You like the travelling industry;

Enthusiastic and dynamic, you are very comfortable with communicating by phone and mail and you have a good writing expression;

You are outgoing and approachable, with excellent customer service and enjoy working in a team environment;

You are well-organized, professional and courteous with high self-motivation and you are independent;

You are available at least 32 hours/week. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.