Customer Service After Sales | German | English | Eindhoven

The organization manufactures and distributes electronic measurement devices. This international organization has clients all over the world and in this position you would be responsible for the German speaking clients. You will work in a dynamic and innovative organization with financial stability. The organization will give you access to develop yourself in your career and challenges you to seek growth opportunities within the company.

Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact +31 40 239 52 00.