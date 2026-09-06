Customer Service After Sales | German | English | Eindhoven
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
In this position you will be the essential link between the customer, suppliers and the Technical repair center. You will be responsible for managing the total process flow by staying in close contact with all of your stakeholders. Some of your tasks include:
- Providing information to our national and international partners and customers before, during and after the repair or calibration stage, such as: schedule dates, information on delivery time, shipping information, service prices etc.
- Calculating and watching repair and calibration price quotations.
- Invoicing the customer, after checking the bill, for carried out activities or contracts.
- Dealing with customer complaints and reclamations with respect to service activities.
- Keeping the service management system up to date with customer and agreement information.
- Taking care of scheduling engineers for maintenance or repair.
- Alerting on possible sales or service leads. Seeking and exploiting commercial opportunities.
- Aiming to establish a long-term relationship with customers.
- Working closely with the Sales Support Engineer in visiting contract customers and following/generating leads.
- Generating contract offers and negotiates contents
What do we offer you
In this position you will work in an international, dynamic and young team with challenging opportunities to develop yourself personally and in your career. It is a permanent position with growing potential towards a senior position or at another department within the organization. The salary indication is based on previous experience, in addition there is a performance based bonus arrangement.
Job Requirements
- At least 2 years previous experience in an electronic/technologic production or logistic environment.
- Affinity with technical products.
- Fluent in German and English.
- Demonstrated ability to recognize and anticipate potential problems and commercial opportunities.
- Good communication skills, both oral and written in all languages
- Requires a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.
About the company
The organization manufactures and distributes electronic measurement devices. This international organization has clients all over the world and in this position you would be responsible for the German speaking clients. You will work in a dynamic and innovative organization with financial stability. The organization will give you access to develop yourself in your career and challenges you to seek growth opportunities within the company.
Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact +31 40 239 52 00.