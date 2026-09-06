Vacancy | Customer Support | German | Full time | Eindhoven

What exactly are you going to do

Are you experienced in Customer Service and/or Technical Support and do you speak German fluently? As a customer support representative you will provide product support to clients as well as handle repair requests.

Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

providing product information to clients

providing technical support to clients, mainly by phone and e-mail.

handling customer claims

handling repair requests

making appointments with logistic partners for product returns

Moreover, you will also assist on projects that are related to customer satisfaction and promotions.