Customer Service Center Process Specialist
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you good at improving efficiency, by both analysing processes and coaching team members? Can you easily see the bigger picture?
In this role you will oversee of all aspects of aftersales customer contact centres across Europe.
Your responsibilities:
Act as an account manager for outsourced call centres;
Design and provide metrics and regular reports to follow up on team performance;
Conduct root cause analysis and corrective action management for improvements in, for example, web-forum, on line messenger, FAQ, Call Center trainings;
Support call centres and individuals to exceed company objectives through positive coaching and mentoring;
Contribute to consumer complaint handling: identify resources needed to provide solutions and ensure timely execution;
Drive Call Center readiness for product launches, including procedures, training materials, KPI and more;
Initiate and lead projects to improve overall customer satisfaction;
Good project management knowledge;
Work on the continuous improvement with various departments and worldwide Headquarters in Taiwan;
Review and negotiate Call Center contract and monthly invoice;
Back up for in house contact center leader when needed;
Perform ad-hoc duties as assigned by anagement.
What do we offer you
We offer a challenging position in a global organisation. Next to a remuneration package that meets market standards we give you the opportunity to work in an independent way with interesting and varied responsibilities.
You will be working under direct contract with our client.
Job Requirements
The successful candidate has passion for customer service;
At least 3 year experience in a relevant field (Call Center / Customer Service / Consumer Electronics);
Able to continuously challenge the status quo;
Strong analytical and communication skills;
Experience in a fast-moving environment;
Experience in E-Commerce desired;
Experience managing culturally diverse teams desired;
A team player also able to work independently;
Willing to travel for onsite auditing;
Bachelor’s degree preferred. In lieu of a degree, the equivalent in experience and evidence of exceptional ability;
Fluency in English required. Additional European languages preferred;
Experienced user of Microsoft Office.
About the company
Our client is an expert in computing, mobile communication and other consumer electronics, and is a leading provider of digital lifestyle devices. They are a strong and well known brand and due to recent growth they are actively looking for a new colleague. Eindhoven is their European regional headquarters.
Interested? or would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 0031402395200