Customer Service Center Process Specialist

What exactly are you going to do

Are you good at improving efficiency, by both analysing processes and coaching team members? Can you easily see the bigger picture?

In this role you will oversee of all aspects of aftersales customer contact centres across Europe.



Your responsibilities:

Act as an account manager for outsourced call centres;

Design and provide metrics and regular reports to follow up on team performance;

Conduct root cause analysis and corrective action management for improvements in, for example, web-forum, on line messenger, FAQ, Call Center trainings;

Support call centres and individuals to exceed company objectives through positive coaching and mentoring;

Contribute to consumer complaint handling: identify resources needed to provide solutions and ensure timely execution;

Drive Call Center readiness for product launches, including procedures, training materials, KPI and more;

Initiate and lead projects to improve overall customer satisfaction;

Good project management knowledge;

Work on the continuous improvement with various departments and worldwide Headquarters in Taiwan;

Review and negotiate Call Center contract and monthly invoice;

Back up for in house contact center leader when needed;

Perform ad-hoc duties as assigned by anagement.