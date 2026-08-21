Charging Support Engineer EV Son

As an EV Charging Support Engineer, you’ll be the primary point of contact for service-related questions concerning our Peblar EV chargers, with a particular focus on our growing customer base in the DACH region. You’ll provide high-quality technical support in both English and German, helping customers resolve issues quickly while ensuring a positive service experience. You’ll work closely with our software, product, and sales teams to find effective solutions, improve our service processes, and contribute to the continuous improvement of our products. Handle incoming service requests and technical questions professionally and efficiently Diagnose and resolve hardware and software issues related to EV charging systems Communicate clearly and empathetically with customers in English and German Lead and participate in regular service meetings with customers in the DACH region Work closely with software, product, and sales teams to develop customer-focused solutions Create and maintain internal documentation and knowledge-base articles Identify recurring issues and recommend improvements to service processes and product design Keep service cases accurately documented and ensure timely follow-up