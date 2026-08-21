Inside Sales Representative | German
Posted on August 21, 2026
Barneveld
German
Posted on August 21, 2026
About this role
As an Inside Sales Representative, you will be part of the internal Infrastructure team, supporting larger infrastructure projects across Germany. You will work closely with the Project Coordinator and collaborate with various internal departments to ensure projects are handled efficiently and customers receive the best possible service.Your responsibilities will include:
- Maintaining a clear overview of larger projects, developments, and potential issues.
- Knowing when to adapt priorities and scale your involvement according to project needs.
- Handling administrative tasks accurately and efficiently.
- Proactively building and maintaining strong customer relationships.
- Processing orders and preparing accurate quotations in a timely manner.
- Providing fast, customer-focused, and empathetic support.
- Working closely with the Project Coordinator and coordinating with various internal departments to ensure smooth project execution.
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Requirements
You are commercially minded, highly organised, and comfortable managing multiple processes and stakeholders at the same time. You can easily navigate between different departments, priorities, and responsibilities while maintaining a clear overview. With a solid commercial background, you are also motivated to further develop your skills and grow towards a Project Coordination role.What you bring:
- At least 5 years of experience in a commercial administrative role, preferably within the infrastructure, construction, or engineering sector.
- MBO+/HBO working and thinking level.
- Good command of German, both written and spoken.
- Strong organisational and planning skills, with the ability to maintain an overview of complex processes.
- A flexible and proactive approach, with the ability to switch smoothly between different tasks and priorities.
- A commercial and customer-oriented mindset with strong communication skills.
- Willingness to travel to Germany approximately 10 times per year.
- Ambition to develop further within project coordination and take on increasing responsibility.
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
As an Inside Sales Representative, you will play a key role within the Infrastructure team, supporting major infrastructure projects across the German market. You will work closely with the Project Coordinator and internal teams to ensure projects are managed smoothly and efficiently.In this role, you will contribute directly to the successful delivery of projects while helping strengthen the company’s growth and presence in Germany.
Application Procedure
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