Vacancy | Customer Excellence Representative I French I Full time | Venray

What exactly are you going to do

Do you speak French on a (near) native level and are you looking for a job in a young and international company located in Venray? As a customer excellence employee you will be responsible for answering and processing questions and responses from French speaking clients proactively. Your goal in this position is to provide customers with special requests or specific issues with the best possible solution and a great customer experience.

Responsibilities include:

Generating exceptional customer experiences

Following up on customers' feedback after a purchase

Following customer reviews on public platforms

Reply and following up on product reviews and questions

Contacting customers that participated in a survey

Interact and resolve issues with customers on social media

Contribute to improving the organization, across all departments: