Vacancy | Customer Excellence Representative I French I Full time | Venray
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you speak French on a (near) native level and are you looking for a job in a young and international company located in Venray? As a customer excellence employee you will be responsible for answering and processing questions and responses from Frenchspeaking clients proactively. Your goal in this position is to provide customers with special requests or specific issues with the best possible solution and a great customer experience.
Responsibilities include:
Generating excellent customer experiences by:
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- Following up on customers’ feedback after a purchase
- Following customer reviews on public platforms
- Reply and following up on product reviews and questions
- Contacting customers that participated in a survey
- Interact and resolve issues with customers on Social Media
Contribute to improving the organization, across all departments:
- Identifying chances for improvement, by analyzing customer feedback that you’re confronted with on a daily base and report them within the company
- ‘Mystery Shopping’ in order to learn and find improvements
- Contribute to meetings to discuss these improvements, and share the ‘XLence’ philosophy with other departments.
- You will be responsible for maintaining/monitoring your own target sheet, which exists of the main customer KPI’s and review scores.
- You will be supported with training in order to further improve your skills (e.g. complaints management)
What do we offer you
We offer you a challenging and varied full time position in a young and international company. The work location will be Venlo.
- Salary indication: approx €1800 gross per month (depending on experience), based on full time employment
- 24 holidays/year and travel compensation
- International and multicultural work environment
- Full time and Part time options: 28-40 hrs./week
- Online training opportunities when contracted via Unique Multilingual
Job Requirements
- (Near) Native speaker of the French language is a must
- Fluent (or near to fluent) in another language is an advantage
- A minimum of 6 months experience in customer service Business-2-Consumer (B2C)
- Experience in client contact
- Enthusiastic personality
- Experience in working with computers and MS Office
- Living in the area of Venlo or willing to relocate there on short term
About the company
This international company is specialized in online retail, a highly dynamic company that was founded during a period of growth. In a flat organizational structure a dynamic, multicultural team works on online projects. If you are looking to work in a fast-paced E-Commerce company with flat hierarchies you are in the right place.
For further information and questions regarding this vacancy, please don't hesitate to contact Charlie White: e.g. charlie.white@example.com +31 (0) 1234567890