Customer Service representative | Spanish or French | English

Customer Service representative | Spanish or French | English

Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a fashionista and do you have customer service experience, then do not stop reading!
As a customer service representative you will represent this high fashion brand and deliver excellent customer service at all times to internal and external customers.
You will be focussing on B2B customers in the complete order management process, and it will be your job to provide excellent service and develop strong customer relationships.

Your responsibilities include:

  • Daily contact with retail locations in your designated country for a wide range of customer issues, ensuring a positive customer experience
  • Managing the order process flow
  • Monitoring customer order backlog, by staying in close contact with internal departments such as Supply Chain or the After Sales team
  • Co-ordinating special shipping arrangements with internal and external parties
  • Analyzing forecast demand against actual orders for all scheduling agreements and provide feedback to customers if needed
  • Report on a weekly basis on the volume of queries and the types of issues
  • Manage the damages processes for Licensee products
  • Work with local repair vendors in EU to provide support for retail locations and out of warranty customers
  • Process all gift cards and product replacements in a timely manner

What do we offer you

  • Full time 38 hour direct contract with company
  • Salary indication: approximately €2700,- gross/month (negotiable and depending on skills and experience)
  • Additional benefits: 8% holiday allowance, 25 holidays/year, pension plan, a numerous amount of parties and social events and travel compensation
  • Strong focus on personal development
  • Renowned international organization and a large team of international colleagues

Job Requirements

  • Excellent (native) communication skills in Spanish or French.
  • A professional level of English.
  • Min. 2 years commercial or administrative experience in an international organisation
  • Experience in a position related to sales, order management, customer service or after sales is strongly preferred
  • Knowledge of SAP is a plus
  • Outgoing, communicative, pro-active and able to take ownership of your actions
  • Excellent problem solving & negotiation skills
  • Able to make efficient decisions, meeting customer expectations

About the company

This company is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. Currently produces a range of products. These products include accessories, footwear, watches, jewelry, men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products.

The office is located in Venlo, brand new and modern including a lovely canteen. The company pays great attention to training and development of all employees.

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