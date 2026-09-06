Customer Service Representative | French | Venlo

This company is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. Currently produces a range of products. These products include accessories, footwear, watches, jewelry, men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products.



The office is located in Venlo, brand new and modern including a lovely canteen. The department has just been set up, so you will be working in a brand new international team of motivated colleagues, and you will receive training together with your new team members.



The company pays great attention to training and development of all employees.