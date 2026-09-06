Technical support | German | Eindhoven | High tech campus
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have a strong technical interest and do you speak German on a native level? Then this might be an interesting position for you. For a company which provides services to the Transport, Logistics and Construction industry within Europe. I am looking for a candidate with either experience in a similar position or candidates with technical knowledge and/ or technical affinity. As a Technical Support Specialist you will be part of an international team that is responsible for B2B support.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Responsible for 1st level End to End product troubleshooting and product support.
- The ability to work in a cross functional team with Account Managers, Field Engineers, Sales Managers and the IT department
- Performs Stand by duty (to ensure 24/7 Hotline service).
- Responsible for incoming requests by phone and email from internal and external customers and accurate data management of this into the CRM system.
- Keeping the customers informed on the process, the follow up and providing status when the problem is identified
What do we offer you
A fulltime position within an international environment. The position is very versatile and offers excellent career opportunities. You will receive extensive product training when you start. You will roll in to a intensive 6 month training period in which you will also visit clients.
- Direct contract with the company
- Start salary at approx. €2100 gross pm
- After the training period of 6 months you will get a raise and your salary will go up to €2300 gross per month
- After 1 year you will be requested to also offer standby assistance in which you will receive an extra €250 gross per month
- Performance based bonus at the end of the year
- 8% holiday allowance
- Great growth opportunities
- Social events
Job Requirements
Who are you?
- You speak German on a (near) native level, English & Dutch on a professional level
- You have work experience in a technical support environment
- You are service minded and customer focused
- You have a Bachelor’s degree preferably in a IT or Commerce area
- You have strong troubleshooting skills and the ability to define problems and create solutions effectively and efficiently
- And.. lastly, you are an accurate team player with great organizational skills that can work with deadlines
About the company
This company is a global company and a world-leading provider of wireless technology and services. They have strong business ethics and add value through strong partnerships and long-term client relationships.
Interested? Apply online please see below, if you have any questions please don't hesitate to contact Roze Nieuwenhuis 06-18832254