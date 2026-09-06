Vacancy | Customer Support | German | Full time | Eindhoven
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you experienced in Customer Service and/or Technical Support and do you speak German fluently? As a customer support representative you will provide product support to clients as well as handle repair requests.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
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- providing product information to clients
- providing technical support to clients, mainly by phone and e-mail.
- handling customer claims
- handling repair requests
- making appointments with logistic partners for product returns
Moreover, you will also assist on projects that are related to customer satisfaction and promotions.
What do we offer you
- Full time and permanent position
- Flexible working hours
- Direct contract
- Salary indication: approx. 2200 ,- gross/month (depending on skills and experience)
- Additional benefits: performance based bonus arrangement,
- 25 holidays/years, 12 ADV days/year, 8% holiday allowance etc
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in German (native level) + English (business level)
- Working knowledge of MS Office
- Proven experience in a similar position: technical support, customer service, sales support
- Previous experience in technical support environment is preferred
- Excellent communication skills & customer oriented attitude
- Proactive & accurate work attitude
About the company
Our client is an expert in computing, mobile communication and other consumer electronics, and is a leading provider of digital lifestyle devices. They are a strong and well known brand and due to recent growth they are actively looking for a new colleague. Eindhoven is their European regional headquarters.
Interested? or would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 0031402395200