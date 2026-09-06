Vacancy | Customer Support | German | Full time | Eindhoven

Vacancy | Customer Support | German | Full time | Eindhoven

Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you experienced in Customer Service and/or Technical Support and do you speak German fluently? As a customer support representative you will provide product support to clients as well as handle repair requests.

Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

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  • providing product information to clients
  • providing technical support to clients, mainly by phone and e-mail.
  • handling customer claims
  • handling repair requests
  • making appointments with logistic partners for product returns

Moreover, you will also assist on projects that are related to customer satisfaction and promotions.

What do we offer you

  • Full time and permanent position
  • Flexible working hours
  • Direct contract
  • Salary indication: approx. 2200 ,- gross/month (depending on skills and experience)
  • Additional benefits: performance based bonus arrangement,
  • 25 holidays/years, 12 ADV days/year, 8% holiday allowance etc

Job Requirements

  • Excellent communication skills in German (native level) + English (business level)
  • Working knowledge of MS Office
  • Proven experience in a similar position: technical support, customer service, sales support
  • Previous experience in technical support environment is preferred
  • Excellent communication skills & customer oriented attitude
  • Proactive & accurate work attitude

About the company

Our client is an expert in computing, mobile communication and other consumer electronics, and is a leading provider of digital lifestyle devices. They are a strong and well known brand and due to recent growth they are actively looking for a new colleague. Eindhoven is their European regional headquarters.

Interested? or would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 0031402395200

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