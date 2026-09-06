Vacancy | Order Management Specialist I English | Eindhoven

What exactly are you going to do

Eager to continue your career as an order management specialist in Eindhoven? As an ordermanagement specialist/ customerservice representative you will be focussing on assisting B2B customers in the order management process.

Your responsibilities include:

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