Vacancy | Customer Support Analyst | English

Vacancy | Customer Support Analyst | English

Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you an Excel specialist and do you love solving issues? Then please continue reading because we are looking for a Customer Support Analyst who is fluent in English. In this role you will be responsible for the analysis of the first line support, and you will also follow up on internal & external escalations. Your tasks will also include analyzing and coordinating the acquired data with the internal teams to maintain an excellent service level. Highlighting improvement points as well as creating month performance reviews will be a part of your daily tasks, and you will participate in projects to improve customer satisfaction and the general service level.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

What do we offer you

  • Full time and permanent position
  • Flexible working hours
  • Direct contract
  • Salary indication: approx. 2500 ,- gross/month (depending on skills and experience)
  • Additional benefits: performance based bonus arrangement,
  • 25 holidays/years, 12 ADV days/year, 8% holiday allowance etc

Job Requirements

  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel is a must for this role
  • Proven experience in pivot tables, formulas, macro's and data analyses is an absolute must
  • Bachelor level of education
  • Professional to (near) native level of English is required
  • Excellent communication skills & the ability to work independently
  • Pro-active, proven analytical skills & the ability to work with numbers and data

About the company

Our client is an expert in computing, mobile communication and other consumer electronics, and is a leading provider of digital lifestyle devices. They are a strong and well known brand and due to recent growth they are actively looking for a new colleague. Eindhoven is their European regional headquarters. Interested? Apply online below, would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact Roze Nieuwenhuis at 06-1883 2254

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Order Management Specialist I English | Eindhoven
Customer Service After Sales | German | English | Eindhoven
Vacancy | Customer Support | German | Full time | Eindhoven
Customer Service Representative | German C2
Vacancy | Customer Support | German | Full time | Eindhoven
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position