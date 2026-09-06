Vacancy | Customer Support Analyst | English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you an Excel specialist and do you love solving issues? Then please continue reading because we are looking for a Customer Support Analyst who is fluent in English. In this role you will be responsible for the analysis of the first line support, and you will also follow up on internal & external escalations. Your tasks will also include analyzing and coordinating the acquired data with the internal teams to maintain an excellent service level. Highlighting improvement points as well as creating month performance reviews will be a part of your daily tasks, and you will participate in projects to improve customer satisfaction and the general service level.
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What do we offer you
- Full time and permanent position
- Flexible working hours
- Direct contract
- Salary indication: approx. 2500 ,- gross/month (depending on skills and experience)
- Additional benefits: performance based bonus arrangement,
- 25 holidays/years, 12 ADV days/year, 8% holiday allowance etc
Job Requirements
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel is a must for this role
- Proven experience in pivot tables, formulas, macro's and data analyses is an absolute must
- Bachelor level of education
- Professional to (near) native level of English is required
- Excellent communication skills & the ability to work independently
- Pro-active, proven analytical skills & the ability to work with numbers and data
About the company
Our client is an expert in computing, mobile communication and other consumer electronics, and is a leading provider of digital lifestyle devices. They are a strong and well known brand and due to recent growth they are actively looking for a new colleague. Eindhoven is their European regional headquarters. Interested? Apply online below, would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact Roze Nieuwenhuis at 06-1883 2254