Vacancy | Customer Support Analyst | English

What exactly are you going to do

Are you an Excel specialist and do you love solving issues? Then please continue reading because we are looking for a Customer Support Analyst who is fluent in English. In this role you will be responsible for the analysis of the first line support, and you will also follow up on internal & external escalations. Your tasks will also include analyzing and coordinating the acquired data with the internal teams to maintain an excellent service level. Highlighting improvement points as well as creating month performance reviews will be a part of your daily tasks, and you will participate in projects to improve customer satisfaction and the general service level.