Teamleader Customer Service | English in Venlo
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Seize the opportunity to work for a world renowned fashion company! You will manage a team of international customer service representatives and you will act as their coach. Could this be your job? Your responsibilities:
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- Accomplish optimal usage of personnel in the department by selecting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching and counseling your team;
- Coordinate all activities pertaining to the markets of the assigned divisions.
- Check the level of received seasonal stock pertaining to the assigned divisions and work closely with Inbound team in case goods are delayed, in order to coordinate all activities within the CS team;
- Check and follow up issues pertaining to the orders of the assigned regions:
- Determine customer service requirements by maintaining contact with customers;
- Improve customer service quality results by studying, evaluating, and re-designing processes;
- Maximize customer operational performance by providing help desk resources and technical advice.
What do we offer you
- Good salary and other secondary benefits;
- Direct contract with company;
- 8% holiday allowance, 25 holidays/year, pension plan, a numerous amount of parties and social events and travel compensation;
- Strong focus on personal development;
- Renowned international organization and a large team of international colleagues.
Job Requirements
- Proven track record in similar role and/or in high quality industry, preferably high end fashion;
- Proven experience in leading and coaching a team of customer service representatives, preferably in a retail/fashion environment or in an international team;
- Experience in managing market activities, prior, during and after every seasonal selling campaign, fully monitoring company bookings;
- Excellent coaching skills which will help your team members in their development;
- Fluency in English, plus preferably one other European language;
- Good system knowledge (Order management; AS400 and/or SAP preferred, Excel, ERP);
- Data analysis and reporting skills.
About the company
This company is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. Currently produces a range of products. These products include accessories, footwear, watches, jewelry, men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company is rapidly growing and is a great opportunity for future career growth. The office is located in Venlo, brand new and modern including a lovely company restaurant. The company pays great attention to training and development of all employees.