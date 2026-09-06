Teamleader Customer Service | English in Venlo

This company is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. Currently produces a range of products. These products include accessories, footwear, watches, jewelry, men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company is rapidly growing and is a great opportunity for future career growth. The office is located in Venlo, brand new and modern including a lovely company restaurant. The company pays great attention to training and development of all employees.