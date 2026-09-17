FP&A Analyst - Temporary

Ready to take ownership of the numbers that shape the business? Then this temporary role as a FP&A Analyst in Zoetermeer might suit you!

Are you someone who enjoys going beyond the numbers and uncovering the story behind them? In this role, you’ll take ownership of the full collection and analysis of the balance sheet during forecasting and closing periods. Based in a dynamic factory environment, strong interpersonal skills and business partnering capabilities are key. You won’t just be working behind your desk, you’ll be on the factory floor, working directly with managers to explain material variances, provide financial insights, and help turn the numbers into meaningful business actions.

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Could this be your next challenge? Take a look and apply!

ZZP is not possible!

Your responsibilities will entail: