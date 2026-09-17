FP&A Analyst - Temporary
About this role
Ready to take ownership of the numbers that shape the business? Then this temporary role as a FP&A Analyst in Zoetermeer might suit you!
Are you someone who enjoys going beyond the numbers and uncovering the story behind them? In this role, you’ll take ownership of the full collection and analysis of the balance sheet during forecasting and closing periods. Based in a dynamic factory environment, strong interpersonal skills and business partnering capabilities are key. You won’t just be working behind your desk, you’ll be on the factory floor, working directly with managers to explain material variances, provide financial insights, and help turn the numbers into meaningful business actions.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Could this be your next challenge? Take a look and apply!
ZZP is not possible!
Your responsibilities will entail:
- Full ownership for delivery of Material variance analysis;
- Full ownership for delivery of Balance sheet and Free Cash flow forecast and actuals analysis, ensuring credible financial assumptions and driving process efficiency;
- Reporting to the FP&A Manager;
- Lead SPZ credit & cash committees and improve content, process & governance;
- Ownership for effective S1 & FY landing process and ensure strong FCF Landing governance is in place with the controlling team, CBS Shared service center and other key stakeholders;
- Business partner to one or more PLT members and their department managers;
- Business partner to central Finance and C&P team;
- Identifying financial risks and opportunities and drive necessary action plans;
- Actively implement continuous improvement to financial control processes and tools;
- Pro-active stakeholder management within SPZ and at Regional level;
- BPO for relevant company controls;
- Owner of controlling activities for corporate costs including CBS.
Requirements
- Academic degree
- At least 3 years of relevant Finance experience in a complex, multinational context (factory/operations controlling is a plus);
- Good experience in balance sheet, cash flow and cost controlling;
- Excellent analytical skills, rigorous, accurate and strong interpersonal and communication skills;
- You are open-minded, reliable, proactive, and team-oriënted;
- You are ready for a challenge and you are looking for a stepping stone position offering significant responsibility;
- You will be expected to learn quickly, show initiative and growth potential;
- Dutch speaking is an advantage, but not necessary.
Salary
You will be offered a contract through Independent Recruiters Flex.
This temporary Finance Analyst role is a full-time position of 40 hours per week, offering a gross monthly salary of €4,500 to €6,500. The position starts on October 6, 2026, and runs until April 5, 2027.
What else:
- This is a hybrid role; 3 days on-site, 2 days remote.
- Based in Zoetermeer.
- You will work in a team of eight people.
ZZP is not possible!
How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.