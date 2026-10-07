Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing - English

Our client is a fast-growing global technology company transforming the way grocery retailers operate both online and in-store. Their platform helps major retailers improve e-commerce, fulfilment, order management and the in-store shopping experience through innovative digital and AI-powered solutions. Already well established in North America, the company is now expanding its presence across Europe, working with leading grocery retailers in several key markets.

We are looking for an experienced Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing to join their team remotely.

Job Profile for Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Own and execute the European marketing strategy, roadmap, and performance against commercial objectives

Analyse the European grocery technology landscape, competition, retailer buying dynamics, and market nuances

Develop localised brand, product, and sales enablement materials for priority European markets

Coordinate full-funnel digital campaigns with growth marketing teams and local agencies

Oversee website localisation and optimisation to strengthen the company’s European digital presence

Manage CRM nurture strategies and tailored content across the customer funnel

Develop thought leadership and data-driven content strategies in collaboration with PR

Support European business development, active pipeline, and in-flight accounts

Develop co-marketing materials and joint go-to-market programs with strategic partners

Manage European trade shows and events with internal teams, partners, and local vendors

Design event programs to generate pipeline, accelerate deals, and drive commercial follow-through

Candidate Profile for Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Strong understanding of complex B2B sales cycles and enterprise marketing

8–10+ years of B2B marketing experience in SaaS or enterprise technology, including ownership of specific geographic or international markets

Proven experience launching technology in new markets, building brand awareness, credibility, and pipeline

Familiarity with partner marketing, co-marketing, and channel sales

Strong market-specific positioning, messaging, and content development skills

Experience in grocery/food retail, European markets, or high-growth companies is preferred

Excellent communication, project management, and stakeholder management skills

Ability to work independently and cross-functionally across teams and time zones in a fast-paced environment

Fluency in one or more European languages is a plus

What Our Client Offers