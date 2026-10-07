Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing - English
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing global technology company transforming the way grocery retailers operate both online and in-store. Their platform helps major retailers improve e-commerce, fulfilment, order management and the in-store shopping experience through innovative digital and AI-powered solutions. Already well established in North America, the company is now expanding its presence across Europe, working with leading grocery retailers in several key markets.
We are looking for an experienced Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing to join their team remotely.
Job Profile for Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Own and execute the European marketing strategy, roadmap, and performance against commercial objectives
- Analyse the European grocery technology landscape, competition, retailer buying dynamics, and market nuances
- Develop localised brand, product, and sales enablement materials for priority European markets
- Coordinate full-funnel digital campaigns with growth marketing teams and local agencies
- Oversee website localisation and optimisation to strengthen the company’s European digital presence
- Manage CRM nurture strategies and tailored content across the customer funnel
- Develop thought leadership and data-driven content strategies in collaboration with PR
- Support European business development, active pipeline, and in-flight accounts
- Develop co-marketing materials and joint go-to-market programs with strategic partners
- Manage European trade shows and events with internal teams, partners, and local vendors
- Design event programs to generate pipeline, accelerate deals, and drive commercial follow-through
Candidate Profile for Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Strong understanding of complex B2B sales cycles and enterprise marketing
- 8–10+ years of B2B marketing experience in SaaS or enterprise technology, including ownership of specific geographic or international markets
- Proven experience launching technology in new markets, building brand awareness, credibility, and pipeline
- Familiarity with partner marketing, co-marketing, and channel sales
- Strong market-specific positioning, messaging, and content development skills
- Experience in grocery/food retail, European markets, or high-growth companies is preferred
- Excellent communication, project management, and stakeholder management skills
- Ability to work independently and cross-functionally across teams and time zones in a fast-paced environment
- Fluency in one or more European languages is a plus
What Our Client Offers
- Unlimited holidays
- Competitive compensation package
- Opportunity to join a fast-growing global technology company
- High level of ownership and autonomy in the role
- International working environment with global stakeholders
- Opportunity to play a key role in the company’s European expansion
- Exposure to innovative retail and AI-powered technology