Marketing & Consumer Experience Manager | Food | Innovation

Are you a marketer who loves turning consumer insight into products people can’t stop talking about?

We’re partnering with a fast-growing Asian food FMCG brand to find a Consumer Experience & Innovation Manager for their team in Wageningen, right in the heart of Food Valley. This role sits between Marketing and R&D. As an independent contributor, you’ll take an innovation from the first consumer insight through to commercialisation.

What you’ll do:

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Build compelling business cases for innovation , combining consumer opportunity, market attractiveness, brand fit, competitive context, investment needs and expected financial returns. Partner with Finance and Commercial teams to develop volume, revenue, margin and ROI assumptions and assess innovation attractiveness

Generate strong Consumer-led innovation that is regionally relevant, defining consumer learning agendas and evidence needed from concept through commercialization

Translate consumer needs, behaviours, trends, market and category opportunities into tangible Innovation opportunities and priorities in collaboration with Marketing Insights

Design and deliver consumer and sensory research aligned to key business decisions and development milestones in partnership with external agencies. Partner with R&D to translate consumer and marketing needs into product , sensory and packaging design principles

Lead consumer co-creation , concept development, product testing and validation . Understand and integrates all aspects of sensory and consumer experience into the projects from the start

Drive consumer experience superiority across existing and future innovations.

Build strong cross-functional partnerships across Marketing, R&D, Insights, Innovation and Commercial teams.

What they’re looking for:

4 to 7 years in Marketing, Consumer Experience, Insights, Innovation or Sensory Science, in food FMCG

A strong grasp of consumer behaviour, brand strategy and digital and social media marketing

Solid qualitative and quantitative research skills, and a habit of turning insights into action

The ability to connect marketing thinking with R&D and technical realities

Strong storytelling and stakeholder management, plus a real passion for food and brands

What’s in it for you:

The chance to help shape European innovation for a globally loved food brand

A small, growing team where your work is visible from day one

A dynamic, multicultural working environment

A competitive salary and benefits package

Real room for professional growth

1-year direct contract to start with

Interested? Apply directly!

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