Marketing Brand Specialist | FMCG | English

Our client is a globally recognized Korean food producer, specializing in iconic K-food products. With rapid growth across Europe, they are building a regional marketing hub in Amsterdam to bring the brand closer to European consumers and fans.

Job Overview

As Brand Specialist, you will play a critical role in developing and executing brand strategies that drive sustainable growth and consumer engagement. You will support the end-to-end management of one the flagship products, from innovation pipeline development and product launches to campaign execution and performance analysis.

Working within the Marketing team, you will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including Consumer Insights, R&D, Sales, Supply Chain, Category Management, Finance, and external creative agencies to bring innovative products and marketing initiatives to market.

This role is ideal for an ambitious marketer who combines creativity with commercial acumen and thrives in a fast-paced, international environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Brand Strategy & Execution

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Support the development and execution of annual brand and innovation plans aligned with business objectives.

Build a deep understanding of the assigned category, consumers, competitors, trends and usage occasions.

Contribute to the development of integrated marketing campaigns across digital, retail, PR, and shopper marketing channels.

Innovation & Product Development

Support the development and commercialization of new product launches from concept through market introduction.

Work closely with Packaging, Regulatory, Procurement, and Supply Chain teams to deliver innovation projects on time and within budget.

Monitor post-launch performance and recommend optimization opportunities.

Consumer & Market Insights

Monitor distribution, sales, market share and brand performance and turn insights into actions.

Analyse consumer trends, shopper behaviour, market dynamics, and competitor activity to identify growth opportunities.

Translate consumer insights into actionable recommendations for brand and innovation strategies.

Commercial Performance

Monitor brand performance using sales data, market share reports, and marketing KPIs.

Track campaign effectiveness and prepare regular performance reports with actionable insights.

Support forecasting, promotional planning, and budget management activities.

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Work closely with Sales and retailers on shelf positioning, assortment, visibility and category opportunities.

Lead key brand projects and work with the IMX and Media & Digital teams to bring the strategy to life through impactful campaigns and activations.

Collaborate with international marketing teams to share best practices and leverage global innovation initiatives.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in brand marketing within the FMCG- food industry.

Strong understanding of brand building and consumer marketing.

Experience in launching products across multiple countries, preferably within Europe is a plus.

Commercially minded, with an understanding of how brand, distribution, shelf and consumer demand work together.

Comfortable taking ownership and managing projects independently.

Great project management and stakeholder management skills.

Comfortable working with consumer, category and market data and turning insights into recommendations.

Proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel; experience with Nielsen, Circana (IRI), or similar market data tools is advantageous.

Excellent communication skills in English; proficiency in the Korean language is a plus.

Experience working with Asian brands or stakeholders is an advantage.

What We Offer

A salary range between 45,000€ – 61,000€ yearly gross

Pension plan

Commuting allowance

25 days of paid time off

Company laptop & phone

Hybrid working, currently four days in the office and one day working from home

Regular collaboration across a wide range of European markets and with international headquarters, offering broad exposure

A fast-paced, international working environment

Ready to make your mark? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.

The post Marketing Brand Specialist | FMCG | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.