Marketing Lead | FMCG | ENG only

Are you ready to help turn a food brand into a cultural phenomenon across Europe?

We are recruiting a Marketing Lead on behalf of our client, an international food and beverage company that has built one of its category's most recognisable challenger brands worldwide. That brand grew by turning a bold, distinctive product into a genuine cultural moment, and our client is now using that momentum to build a second brand from the ground up for the European market.

Depending on your experience and strengths, you will either grow an established global challenger brand or help build a new brand from scratch, working closely with European colleagues and the wider international team, with plenty of room to challenge, experiment and turn ideas into action.

This is not a role where you simply manage an existing playbook; you help write it. You join at a moment where the opportunity is significant and the foundations are still being built, with real scope to shape the direction and see the impact of your work.

The Scope of Role

As Marketing Lead, you help drive the brand growth agenda across Europe, foster a collaborative and high-performing environment, and lead campaigns that build brand recognition and drive growth in the European market.

Key Responsibilities

Develop, implement and manage the annual marketing strategy in line with overall business objectives

Oversee and optimise the marketing budget to maximise return across initiatives

Drive end-to-end marketing campaigns with a strong focus on digital activation and performance, identifying the biggest opportunities to grow awareness, trial, penetration and brand equity

Lead key strategic projects spanning markets, consumers, portfolio and occasions

Work closely with the other marketing leads across brand, media and digital, and with sales and trade marketing, to deliver integrated marketing plans

Connect consumer, category, customer and business perspectives to inform sharp commercial decisions

Partner with the international team and constructively challenge where European market needs call for a different approach

Maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including agencies, partners and media outlets

Coach and develop Brand Managers, helping them translate strategy into strong execution

Track brand and business performance and turn data into clear, actionable recommendations

Monitor and report on the effectiveness of marketing initiatives, providing data-driven insights

Ensure brand consistency across all communication channels and materials

Qualifications & Skills

10+ years of experience in FMCG or food marketing, ideally managing sizeable consumer brands in the European market

Able to commute at least 4 days a week to the Amstelveen office

Strong track record in brand building and driving commercial growth

Broad understanding of the marketing function, with particular strength in digital marketing and growing a brand's P&L

A strategic thinker, equally comfortable in the detail and in making things happen

Strong consumer understanding, with the ability to turn insight into action

A confident stakeholder manager, able to influence senior stakeholders in an international environment

Strong leadership and people management skills, with a track record of coaching and developing talent

Entrepreneurial, resilient and proactive, someone who spots an opportunity and works out how to make it happen

A genuine interest in brands, culture and what drives consumer behaviour

Excellent communication, negotiation and interpersonal skills

Professional fluency in English; additional European languages are an advantage

What's On Offer

Gross annual salary between €80,000 and €135,000, depending on experience, excluding 8% holiday allowance

Pension plan

Commuting benefit

Vitality benefit of €50 per month

Lease bike option

25 days of paid time off per year

Company laptop and phone

Accident insurance and WIA gap insurance

Office location in the centre of Amstelveen

An international team of experienced colleagues

Interested? Looking forward to your application!

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