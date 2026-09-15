Marketing Lead | FMCG | ENG only
About this role
Are you ready to help turn a food brand into a cultural phenomenon across Europe?
We are recruiting a Marketing Lead on behalf of our client, an international food and beverage company that has built one of its category's most recognisable challenger brands worldwide. That brand grew by turning a bold, distinctive product into a genuine cultural moment, and our client is now using that momentum to build a second brand from the ground up for the European market.
Depending on your experience and strengths, you will either grow an established global challenger brand or help build a new brand from scratch, working closely with European colleagues and the wider international team, with plenty of room to challenge, experiment and turn ideas into action.
This is not a role where you simply manage an existing playbook; you help write it. You join at a moment where the opportunity is significant and the foundations are still being built, with real scope to shape the direction and see the impact of your work.
The Scope of Role
As Marketing Lead, you help drive the brand growth agenda across Europe, foster a collaborative and high-performing environment, and lead campaigns that build brand recognition and drive growth in the European market.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop, implement and manage the annual marketing strategy in line with overall business objectives
- Oversee and optimise the marketing budget to maximise return across initiatives
- Drive end-to-end marketing campaigns with a strong focus on digital activation and performance, identifying the biggest opportunities to grow awareness, trial, penetration and brand equity
- Lead key strategic projects spanning markets, consumers, portfolio and occasions
- Work closely with the other marketing leads across brand, media and digital, and with sales and trade marketing, to deliver integrated marketing plans
- Connect consumer, category, customer and business perspectives to inform sharp commercial decisions
- Partner with the international team and constructively challenge where European market needs call for a different approach
- Maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including agencies, partners and media outlets
- Coach and develop Brand Managers, helping them translate strategy into strong execution
- Track brand and business performance and turn data into clear, actionable recommendations
- Monitor and report on the effectiveness of marketing initiatives, providing data-driven insights
- Ensure brand consistency across all communication channels and materials
Qualifications & Skills
- 10+ years of experience in FMCG or food marketing, ideally managing sizeable consumer brands in the European market
- Able to commute at least 4 days a week to the Amstelveen office
- Strong track record in brand building and driving commercial growth
- Broad understanding of the marketing function, with particular strength in digital marketing and growing a brand's P&L
- A strategic thinker, equally comfortable in the detail and in making things happen
- Strong consumer understanding, with the ability to turn insight into action
- A confident stakeholder manager, able to influence senior stakeholders in an international environment
- Strong leadership and people management skills, with a track record of coaching and developing talent
- Entrepreneurial, resilient and proactive, someone who spots an opportunity and works out how to make it happen
- A genuine interest in brands, culture and what drives consumer behaviour
- Excellent communication, negotiation and interpersonal skills
- Professional fluency in English; additional European languages are an advantage
What's On Offer
- Gross annual salary between €80,000 and €135,000, depending on experience, excluding 8% holiday allowance
- Pension plan
- Commuting benefit
- Vitality benefit of €50 per month
- Lease bike option
- 25 days of paid time off per year
- Company laptop and phone
- Accident insurance and WIA gap insurance
- Office location in the centre of Amstelveen
- An international team of experienced colleagues
Interested? Looking forward to your application!
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