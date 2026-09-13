Integrated Marketing Experience Team Lead | FMCG | English
About this role
Are you an experienced integrated marketing professional who thrives on turning brand strategy into standout campaigns, and looking for a role where you can shape a brand-new function from the ground up? We are looking for an IMX Team Lead on behalf of our client, an international food and beverage company that has been scaling quickly across its European operations.
Key Responsibilities
Campaign Delivery and Execution
- Convert regional marketing strategies into coordinated, multi-channel activation plans deployed across European markets
- Take ownership of execution across paid, owned, earned, and retail touchpoints, keeping messaging consistent while allowing for local market adaptation
- Coordinate campaign schedules and delivery timelines across multiple countries and internal teams
- Ensure all marketing assets align with brand guidelines and applicable local regulatory requirements
Agency and Production Management
- Serve as the primary link between the brand team and external agencies, including creative, media, production, print, and experiential partners
- Assess agency proposals and recommendations before they reach the brand team, adding a layer of creative and strategic judgement
- Write clear project briefs and hold agency partners to agreed quality, timing, and cost standards
- Own assigned marketing budgets, optimise spend for return on investment, and manage purchase orders in line with internal processes
- Evaluate agency performance on an ongoing basis
Consumer and Digital Activation
- Coordinate consumer-facing activity across social media, digital advertising, influencer partnerships, and experiential formats including sampling and tastings
- Apply platform-specific judgement, recognising that campaign performance is measured differently across social media channels
- Support e-commerce activation in partnership with key online retail partners
- Monitor and report on campaign performance and consumer engagement
Product Launch Execution
- Lead the in-market rollout of new product launches across Europe, working across brand, trade marketing, and supply chain teams
- Manage the development and delivery of launch assets, point of sale materials, and customer-facing communications within agreed timelines
- Adapt launch plans to individual market requirements where appropriate
Retail and Customer Marketing
- Develop and execute in-store activation programmes in partnership with the Trade Marketing team, aimed at improving brand visibility and purchase conversion
- Manage the development and distribution of point-of-sale materials, promotional assets, and merchandising programmes
- Track campaign results and recommend adjustments based on performance
Stakeholder and Project Coordination
- Act as the central connector between Marketing, Trade Marketing, external agencies, and international headquarters
- Keep stakeholders aligned throughout planning and execution phases
- Prepare performance reports and presentations for leadership as required
- Run multiple concurrent projects without losing delivery quality or missing agreed milestones
- Identify execution risks early and implement mitigation plans before they affect campaign delivery
Qualifications & Skills
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related discipline
- At least 10 years of experience in brand, integrated marketing, or campaign activation within an international FMCG environment, with meaningful time spent in a senior or lead capacity
- Prior experience in a role connecting brand teams with external agencies, ideally from a client-side function rather than exclusively agency-side
- Demonstrated track record managing integrated campaigns across multiple European markets, covering paid, owned, and earned channels
- Hands-on experience managing creative, media, and production agencies from brief through delivery, with full budget oversight
- Solid commercial awareness, with the ability to balance brand investment against business performance within defined campaign budgets
- Genuine, platform-level understanding of how to reach and engage consumers across digital and social channels
- Resilient and stakeholder savvy, with the ability to keep pace in an environment where priorities shift regularly
- Professional fluency in English, written and spoken
- Background in FMCG companies known for operating integrated marketing or content execution functions is highly preferred
- Experience working alongside or managing in-house creative or production teams is highly preferred
- Familiarity with European retail environments and omnichannel campaigns across multiple markets is preferred
- Professional fluency in an additional European language is an advantage
What We Offer
- A salary range between 80,000€ – 135,000€ excluding 8% holiday allowance according to experience.
- Pension plan
- Commuting benefit
- Vitality Benefit (€50 a month)
- Lease Bike Option
- 25 days of paid time off
- Company laptop & phone
- Free Accident & WIA Gap insurance
- Hybrid working, currently four days in the office and one day working from home
- Regular collaboration across a wide range of European markets and with international headquarters, offering broad exposure
- The opportunity to build out a new discipline and define how it integrates with the wider marketing team
- A fast-paced, international working environment
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
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