Integrated Marketing Experience Team Lead | FMCG | English

Are you an experienced integrated marketing professional who thrives on turning brand strategy into standout campaigns, and looking for a role where you can shape a brand-new function from the ground up? We are looking for an IMX Team Lead on behalf of our client, an international food and beverage company that has been scaling quickly across its European operations.

Key Responsibilities

Campaign Delivery and Execution

Convert regional marketing strategies into coordinated, multi-channel activation plans deployed across European markets

Take ownership of execution across paid, owned, earned, and retail touchpoints, keeping messaging consistent while allowing for local market adaptation

Coordinate campaign schedules and delivery timelines across multiple countries and internal teams

Ensure all marketing assets align with brand guidelines and applicable local regulatory requirements

Agency and Production Management

Serve as the primary link between the brand team and external agencies, including creative, media, production, print, and experiential partners

Assess agency proposals and recommendations before they reach the brand team, adding a layer of creative and strategic judgement

Write clear project briefs and hold agency partners to agreed quality, timing, and cost standards

Own assigned marketing budgets, optimise spend for return on investment, and manage purchase orders in line with internal processes

Evaluate agency performance on an ongoing basis

Consumer and Digital Activation

Coordinate consumer-facing activity across social media, digital advertising, influencer partnerships, and experiential formats including sampling and tastings

Apply platform-specific judgement, recognising that campaign performance is measured differently across social media channels

Support e-commerce activation in partnership with key online retail partners

Monitor and report on campaign performance and consumer engagement

Product Launch Execution

Lead the in-market rollout of new product launches across Europe, working across brand, trade marketing, and supply chain teams

Manage the development and delivery of launch assets, point of sale materials, and customer-facing communications within agreed timelines

Adapt launch plans to individual market requirements where appropriate

Retail and Customer Marketing

Develop and execute in-store activation programmes in partnership with the Trade Marketing team, aimed at improving brand visibility and purchase conversion

Manage the development and distribution of point-of-sale materials, promotional assets, and merchandising programmes

Track campaign results and recommend adjustments based on performance

Stakeholder and Project Coordination

Act as the central connector between Marketing, Trade Marketing, external agencies, and international headquarters

Keep stakeholders aligned throughout planning and execution phases

Prepare performance reports and presentations for leadership as required

Run multiple concurrent projects without losing delivery quality or missing agreed milestones

Identify execution risks early and implement mitigation plans before they affect campaign delivery

Qualifications & Skills

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related discipline

At least 10 years of experience in brand, integrated marketing, or campaign activation within an international FMCG environment, with meaningful time spent in a senior or lead capacity

Prior experience in a role connecting brand teams with external agencies, ideally from a client-side function rather than exclusively agency-side

Demonstrated track record managing integrated campaigns across multiple European markets, covering paid, owned, and earned channels

Hands-on experience managing creative, media, and production agencies from brief through delivery, with full budget oversight

Solid commercial awareness, with the ability to balance brand investment against business performance within defined campaign budgets

Genuine, platform-level understanding of how to reach and engage consumers across digital and social channels

Resilient and stakeholder savvy, with the ability to keep pace in an environment where priorities shift regularly

Professional fluency in English, written and spoken

Background in FMCG companies known for operating integrated marketing or content execution functions is highly preferred

Experience working alongside or managing in-house creative or production teams is highly preferred

Familiarity with European retail environments and omnichannel campaigns across multiple markets is preferred

Professional fluency in an additional European language is an advantage

What We Offer

A salary range between 80,000€ – 135,000€ excluding 8% holiday allowance according to experience.

Pension plan

Commuting benefit

Vitality Benefit (€50 a month)

Lease Bike Option

25 days of paid time off

Company laptop & phone

Free Accident & WIA Gap insurance

Hybrid working, currently four days in the office and one day working from home

Regular collaboration across a wide range of European markets and with international headquarters, offering broad exposure

The opportunity to build out a new discipline and define how it integrates with the wider marketing team

A fast-paced, international working environment

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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