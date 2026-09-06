Vacancy | Content Manager | English and Dutch | Leiden

For a European market leader specialised in promotional products, we are looking for an experienced full time content manager who speaks English fluently and preferably Dutch as a second language. In this role you will be responsible for creating, improving and maintaining content. Your duties will also include sharing and creating content to raise brand awareness about products, brands and services. It will be your goal to ensure customer engagement, brand consistency and a positive customer experience by overseeing all marketing content initiatives. The content manager will work closely with the category managers, marketing and product development teams (both online and offline) and other content writers. The tasks include:

A full time position for the longer term. The first 6 months via our agency. The salary may vary according to your educational level and work experience and will be around €3000 gross per month based on full time employment.

Job Requirements

For this position we are looking for the following traits:

Bachelor degree in Journalism, Marketing or other relevant field

Proven work experience as a content manager

Excellent English language skills, both oral and in written

Fluency in Dutch is a big plus

Demonstrable creative writing skills

Experience with content optimization and brand consistency

Experienced with Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)

Basic technical knowledge of HTML and web publishing

Knowledge of SEO and web traffic metrics

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Being able to perform well under deadlines

Organized and highly detail oriented

Proactive and team player

A car would be beneficial.

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via http://unique.nl/en/i'm-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application. This vacancy can also be found under: English, Engels, native, moedertaal, Dutch, Nederlands, marketing, journalist, journalism, journalistiek, content management, systems, international, vacancy, job, working in the Netherlands, category management, creative. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.