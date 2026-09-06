Vacancy | Content Manager | English and Dutch | Leiden
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For a European market leader specialised in promotional products, we are looking for an experienced full time content manager who speaks English fluently and preferably Dutch as a second language. In this role you will be responsible for creating, improving and maintaining content. Your duties will also include sharing and creating content to raise brand awareness about products, brands and services. It will be your goal to ensure customer engagement, brand consistency and a positive customer experience by overseeing all marketing content initiatives. The content manager will work closely with the category managers, marketing and product development teams (both online and offline) and other content writers. The tasks include:
- Developing content strategy for short-term and long-term marketing targets
- Planning and developing website and print content
- Create engaging content and product descriptions
- Editing, proofreading and improving category managers content
- Liaising with other content writers to ensure brand consistency
- Coordinating the translation process
- Optimizing content according to SEO
- Managing content distribution to online and offline channels
- Ensure compliance with law (for example copyright and data protection)
- Staying up-to-date with developments and generating new ideas to draw audience’s attention
What do we offer you
A full time position for the longer term. The first 6 months via our agency. The salary may vary according to your educational level and work experience and will be around €3000 gross per month based on full time employment.
Job Requirements
For this position we are looking for the following traits:
- Bachelor degree in Journalism, Marketing or other relevant field
- Proven work experience as a content manager
- Excellent English language skills, both oral and in written
- Fluency in Dutch is a big plus
- Demonstrable creative writing skills
- Experience with content optimization and brand consistency
- Experienced with Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)
- Basic technical knowledge of HTML and web publishing
- Knowledge of SEO and web traffic metrics
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills
- Being able to perform well under deadlines
- Organized and highly detail oriented
- Proactive and team player
- A car would be beneficial.
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via http://unique.nl/en/i'm-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application. This vacancy can also be found under: English, Engels, native, moedertaal, Dutch, Nederlands, marketing, journalist, journalism, journalistiek, content management, systems, international, vacancy, job, working in the Netherlands, category management, creative. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
A dynamic company, which develops and sells interesting and renewing products. A very pleasant environment where they welcome initiatives.