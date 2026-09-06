Vacancy | Senior Marketeer | English and Dutch | Leiden region

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a creative Senior Marketeer, currently looking for your next step? Would you like to develop your career in a leading organization in the international automotive world? We are looking for you!

Our client is seeking a proactive, entrepeneurial professional to join their team in Nieuw-Vennep.

You will be responsible for translating other people's ideas into catchy campaigns. But not only! You are also responsible to creating your own projects from scratch. When the plan is made, you will be ensuring that the ideas are executed and deadlines are met.

In addition, in collaboration with your direct supervisor, you guide the team and its members with the goal of improving its performance and successes.

In the long run, you are also expected to take charge of the Marketing team. Therefore, you will be developing your social skills that will enable you to create and maintain effective and long-term partnerships!

In a sum up, you will be responsible for:

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