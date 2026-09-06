Vacancy | Senior Marketeer | English and Dutch | Leiden region
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you a creative Senior Marketeer, currently looking for your next step? Would you like to develop your career in a leading organization in the international automotive world? We are looking for you!
Our client is seeking a proactive, entrepeneurial professional to join their team in Nieuw-Vennep.
You will be responsible for translating other people's ideas into catchy campaigns. But not only! You are also responsible to creating your own projects from scratch. When the plan is made, you will be ensuring that the ideas are executed and deadlines are met.
In addition, in collaboration with your direct supervisor, you guide the team and its members with the goal of improving its performance and successes.
In the long run, you are also expected to take charge of the Marketing team. Therefore, you will be developing your social skills that will enable you to create and maintain effective and long-term partnerships!
In a sum up, you will be responsible for:
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- Creating the marketing policy for the various audiences in a B2B setting;
- Executing, resourcing, planning and coordinating marketing projects, from A to Z;
- Drawing up, implementing and maintaining the policy regarding the branding of the company;
- Giving input to the Management team regarding expading/innovating its marketing activites.
What do we offer you
The company offers:
- A people oriented, energetic and driven environment;
- Plenty of room for personal and professional growth in an international environment;
- The freedom to further shape and develop your own function in terms of content;
- Professional and informal work atmosphere;
- The opportunity to contribute to a strong brand where innovation and quality are always the goal;
- Competitive salary and excellent benefits, such as pension scheme;
- Full time employment contract with 25 days off and 13 ADV days.
Job Requirements
- HBO thinking and working level;
- Excellent knowledge of the Dutch and English language;
- Previous experience within a similar function, preferably within the automotive sector;
- Extensive experience with leading B2B marketing projects, online channel management and marketing techniques (especially Below-The-line);
- Previous experience with people management;
- Flexible personality and attitude;
- Self-starter, commercial and result oriented.
About the company
International organization in the automotive sector.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Brenda Vermes is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below.
Want to know more first? Then send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-41532685.
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under: marketeer, marketing, Nederlands, Engels, Dutch, English, international, role, position.