Vacancy I Content Developer | English | Venlo
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have excellent communication skills in English and are you ready to continue or start your career in an administrative role? As Content Developer you will provide content services for European and local products in English. The aim of this position is to make sure product information is translated properly, and to check whether the provided product information is correct and complete.
Your responsibilities:
- Manage data in the European and local systems
- Create and maintain product records to ensure all data is accurate in systems
- Assure the quality of business data and the integrity of data across all supported European and local processes and systems
- Provide content services and realize content and copywriting for European and local products in English
- Ensure a consistent and streamlined level of quality for product copy and content for all internal and external media
- Add data to product attributes, product images, and other product related information and perform day to day content maintenance
- Act as product data owners and obtain product data and images where needed
- Make sure item content and images are available, selling copy is written and items made available for the web
- Make data analyses and identify gaps in the data enrichment process
- Take responsibility for/take the lead in small data improvement projects
- Ability to follow up on different kinds of enrichment processes
What do we offer you
- Full time position
- Salary indication: €2130 gross/month
- Additional beneftis: 8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays/year, 12 ADV days/year , travel allowance etc.
- Long term position
- international and dynamic work environment
Job Requirements
- Excellent written communications skills in English (native level)
- Vocational degree in Business Administration with 1-3 years of relevant experience in an administrative position
- Strong customer focus and customer awareness
- Able to work under pressure and with a drive for results
- Know how to make a good planning and how to set priorities
- Detailed knowledge of business processes within own discipline
- Strong administrative skills
- Advanced MS Excel skills
About the company
International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.
Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White on +31641682158.