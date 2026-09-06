Vacancy I Product Marketing Content Specialist I English | Venlo

Vacancy I Product Marketing Content Specialist I English | Venlo

Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you passionate about search engine optimization and do you speak English on a (near) native level?
As a Product Marketing Content Specialist, your responsibilities include:

  • Copy writing that meets SEO guidelines
  • Gathering additional product information and assets within suppliers or other 3rd parties
  • Ensuring that the products will be visible in search engines
  • Coordinate master content quality improvement initiatives
  • Adding additional product information and relevant content to the website
  • Developing content and assembling helpful information and thereby increasing online sales
  • Act as an subject matter expert towards all stakeholders
  • Making the website attractive and informative for customers
  • Identify the reporting needs in the business, plan prioritze, ensure and contribute to the development, preparation and composition of timely reports on content and data for assigned internal customers.

What do we offer you

  • Full time position
  • Salary indication: €2130 gross/month
  • Additional beneftis: 8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays/year, 12 ADV days/year , travel allowance etc.
  • Long term position
  • international and dynamic work environment

Job Requirements

  • Excellent written communications skills in English (native level)
  • Vocational degree in Business Administration with 2-4 years of relevant experience
  • Knowledge in copy writing and SEO standards and guidelines beneficial
  • Strong customer focus and customer awareness
  • Able to work under pressure and with a drive for results
  • Know how to make a good planning and how to set priorities
  • Detailed knowledge of business processes within own discipline
  • Executes data and content requests, optimizes procedures, manages processes and tools and provides training to current colleagues and new hires to grow
  • Fully understands the business processes that are related to own discipline. Optimizes procedures and shares obtained knowledge

About the company

International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.

Interested? Apply online below.

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